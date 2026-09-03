‘Happy’ Trump Farewells Harry and Meghan: Wouldn’t Take Them Back ‘If I Were King’

U.S. President Donald Trump is “happy about it” that the peripatetic Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now moved to the UK, cautioning Wednesday “If I were the Royal family, I would not have taken them back.”

“I was not a fan,” Trump told reporters of his reservations about the Royal couple during a question-and-answer session after a press conference with travel executives.

“I had a very good relationship with the queen, really good. I got to know her very well. A really good relationship with King Charles – I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time.”

Trump, describing Charles as a “great, great guy,” said he thought Harry and Meghan “treated the Royal family with great disrespect” all while pursuing their own agenda and constant public commentary.

“I didn’t like it,” he also said, adding, “If I were the Royal family, I would not have taken them back.”

As Breitbart News reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were preparing to farewell their Montecito mansion in California and return to the UK last month after a six-year break.

The couple intended to relocate to a private, non-Royal residence outside London as first reported by the Daily Telegraph and the Sun newspapers.

Their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, accompanied them.

They are enrolled to start at a British school when the new academic year begins later this month.

Despite ruling out a return to a Royal working life, Harry still shows no desire however to relinquish his title, its privilege, and place as fifth in the line of succession to his father King Charles III.