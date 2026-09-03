Watch: Massive Nationwide Protests Shake Spain as Ceuta Migrant Invasion Divides Country

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards gathered in the streets of Spain’s major cities Wednesday evening to peacefully protest against the Socialist government of Pedro Sánchez and in support of embattled Ceuta locals amid the unresolved migrant invasion of the city.

The massive nationwide protests were organized by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP). The local governments association chose September 2 as it is the day Ceuta marks every year to celebrate its day. According to Spanish outlets, over 300 Spanish cities attended FEMP’s call, including the Spanish exclave of Ceuta.

Much like the protests that have taken place in Ceuta over the past days, thousands of Spaniards gathered across multiple streets and plazas to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over his handling of the migrant invasion of Ceuta.

The protesters also expressed support to Ceuta’s residents, who have seen their peaceful lives severely deteriorated by the thousands of migrants who are still said to be present in the city following the late July invasion of the exclave.

Many of the mainland protesters echoed chants made popular by Ceuta’s fed up residents over the past weeks — such as calling Pedro Sánchez a “son of a b***h.” The protesters expressed their support of Ceuta with chants such as “Ceuta is not for sale,” “Ceuta is not alone,” and “All Spain for Ceuta.”

El Mundo reports that in Madrid, the local government estimates a turnout of 150,000 participants gathered at the Cibeles Plaza. The concentration is widely described as the largest gathering of Wednesday’s nationwide peaceful protests. Spanish government representatives instead claim that the turnout at Cibeles was only “50,000.” Per El Mundo, the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) catalogued the protests as “partisan” and discouraged their participation. The centre-right People’s Party (PP) reportedly documented 1,996 different manifestations on Wednesday, including 72 at socialist-controlled town halls.

The Madrid gathering notably counted with the participation of several politicians, including the leader of the anti-mass-migration Vox party Santiago Abascal. Speaking to reporters, Abascal expressed Vox’s support to Ceuta and its people, who have been “abandoned and betrayed” by Pedro Sánchez. He warned to reporters that what is happening in Ceuta is the “future” of Several Spanish cities if “we do not rise up to remedy it.”

Abascal fiercely condemned Sáchez, accusing him of being a “traitor” in the service of foreign governments, and denounced that the Prime Minister’s permanence in power is an “authentic threat” to Spain as a whole.

Similarly, the leader of the People’s Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo condemned Sánchez in a social media post, sharing footage of the massive gathering in Madrid and other cities.

“The dignity that Pedro Sánchez lacks is held by the citizens of this country, thrown into the streets to protect the Nation.” Núñez Feijóo wrote. “The defense of our borders and of our compatriots we will carry out together, all Spaniards. Long live Ceuta. And long live Spain.”

In addition to Madrid, large gatherings took place across a large list of cities across Spain, such as Barcelona, Valencia, Toledo, Tenerife, and Valladolid, among numerous others. Europapress reports that about 40,000 people participated in the gathering in Seville, 50,000 in Malaga, and 25,000 in Zarazoga.

Ceuta also joined the nationwide protests. According to El Faro de Ceuta, over 30,000 locals marched through the streets of the exclave in its day to once again express their indignation over the migrant invasion of their city.

The protesters once again demanded solutions to the invasion of their city and the expulsion of each and every single one of the invading migrants that still remain in the city. Members of Ceuta’s multi-faith communities once again marched united in defense of the exclave and its people. The head of Ceuta’s local government, Juan Jesús Vivas, reportedly participated in the march’s frontlines



While the nationwide protests were peaceful, Spanish outlets report that clashes between the police and a group of protesters took place in Madrid during the late night hours of Wednesday near the Congress of Deputies. Local police officers in Madrid dispersed the protest by throwing tear gas and firing rubber pellets at protesters. According to El Mundo, four individuals were detained, including two minors. Four police officers were reportedly injured during the clashes.