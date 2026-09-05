President Trump’s envoys arrived in Russia on Saturday to work with officials on ending the war with Ukraine, a goal the American president has long been working towards.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were expected to present a fresh proposal regarding the situation, CBS News reported.

Trump lamented during the G7 Summit in June that “tremendous” numbers of people were being killed monthly in the Ukraine war, per Breitbart News.

“Look, Russia should make a deal. Russia’s lost tremendous amounts of people, and so has Ukraine,” he said.

The CBS article continued:

Mr. Trump told reporters on Friday he had sent the envoys with a proposal to end the conflict, which began in 2022 when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The envoys were met at the airport by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s state news agency Tass said. “We have an idea for peace,” Mr. Trump told reporters on Friday. “I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They’ve done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we’ll do it.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week he hoped to soon host the American envoys in Kyiv as officials work toward peace, AFP reported Thursday.

“The trip will mark the first time Mr. Trump’s envoy Witkoff and son-in-law Kushner travel to Ukraine since the president returned to office with a pledge to resolve the conflict,” the CBS article stated. “In December 2025, the duo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for five hours in talks that were characterized as ‘constructive’ by a Russian official, but that ultimately did not lead to a breakthrough.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin ordered a pause in strikes on Kyiv, linking the decision to preparations for Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to the city, the Associated Press (AP) reported Saturday.

“The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was in January, when they met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin,” the article reads. “They have never visited Kyiv, but Zelenskyy said he was expecting them in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday.”