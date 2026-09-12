Large crowds of protesters converged on central Portsmouth on Saturday in the wake of a tense standoff last week following a boat carrying illegal migrants being brought ashore, and hundreds of masked men attempted to block authorities from allowing the aliens into the interior.

Portsmouth, one of the major hubs of Britain’s Royal Navy, saw hundreds of people gather under the banner of the South Coast Patriots, who called for a peaceful demonstration against the failure of the government to prevent illegal boat migration from France, including the estimated 140 who arrived at Portsmouth’s Eastney Marina on Sunday.

Demonstrators were heard chanting slogans such as “send back the boats” and held placards reading “save our kids” and “stop the grooming gangs”. Counter-protesters also gathered in the city, marching under the leftist Stand up to Racism banner, carrying signs reading “stop the far-right” and “no one is illegal”.

Ahead of the protest, the local Hampshire Police force enacted a ban on face coverings in the protest area under section 158 of the Crime and Policing Act 2025, the Portsmouth Evening News reported.

This came in response to the involvement of the recently formed Patriot Platform group in the attempt to block the boat migrants from being allowed into the country on Sunday evening at the Portsmouth marina.

However, the group, which has been characterised by its members dressing in so-called “black bloc” and wearing black balaclavas or masks, said that it would not officially take part in Saturday’s protest.

Patriot Platform leader Danny Tommo, a veteran street organiser and longtime ally of anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson, said the group will not organise or join any protests, adding that the organisation is focused on “lawful, peaceful and disciplined action”.

Nevertheless, some people chose to defy the mask ban. This included an apparently elderly man in a mobility scooter who arrived wearing a plastic mask, which he removed upon threat of arrest from officers.

Another 76-year-old man from Southampton was arrested, however, for wearing an item to conceal his identity at the protest. Footage and pictures shared on social media indicated that the man was wearing a full-face covering burqa, and he was heard telling police that he was “converting” to Islam and was “gender fluid”, while claiming not to be a part of the protest.

Some have questioned whether the arrest under the mask ban violated the man’s religious liberties, given that wearing full-face covering religious garb is not illegal in Britain.

Hampshire Police said in a statement per Sky News: “We will support those who want to express their views peacefully and lawfully, but we will not tolerate those whose only aim is to create fear and incite violence.”

Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones added: “I’m pleased that today’s protests in Portsmouth took place without major issue.

“Thankfully we didn’t see repeated scenes of Sunday night with assaults on police officers and criminal damage to police vehicles and people’s property.

“Hundreds of people took part in today’s protest, and with the exception of a few people, it was peaceful and conducted in accordance with the new law calling for their faces to be uncovered.”