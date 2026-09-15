Spanish authorities have documented 35 different sexual assault cases at Ceuta in the first 45 days since the late July illegal migrant invasion of the city, Andalusian Senior Prosecutor Ana Tárrago disclosed on Monday.

Over the past weeks, the massive migrant invasion of Ceuta has plunged the Spanish enclave into a widespread crisis that has significantly deteriorated the peaceful livelihoods of the city’s inhabitants. Thousands of illegal migrants still said to be dwelling through the exclave’s streets and beaches, with hundreds sheltered in “temporary” refugees stablished but he Spanish socialist central government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez — who claimed last week that the migrants are not invaders, but rather innocent people “seeking a better life.”

In addition to rampant insecurity, assaults against law enforcement, and concerning health warnings issued by the city’s healthcare personnel, Ceuta has also faced numerous cases of sexual violence coming from the invading migrants against women and girls, many of which also entered the city during the chaotic late July events.

Senior Prosecutor Tárrago, whose office also holds jurisdiction in Ceuta and Melilla, spoke on Monday during the opening of the new legal year in the Andalusia region. The Prosecutor detailed that, by August 27, her office had knowledge of 16 different sexual assault cases that occurred after the invasion.

The number then jumped to 23 by August 31 — further climbing to 35 known cases as of September 14, at an average of nearly one reported assault per day.

Tárrago confirmed that the majority of the known victims of sexual assault are female migrants who entered Ceuta during the invasion — with 40 percent of the victims being minor girls. Per the official, at least one complainant identified as a “homosexual male,” without disclosing further details.

Prosecutor Tárrago nevertheless emphasized that not all sexual aggressions that have occurred in Ceuta these past weeks have been reported to the authorities, suggesting that the actual number of sexual assaults could be higher.

According to El Español, the official availed herself to the opportunity to express her solidarity to Ceuta “in the face of the so difficult, complex and unsustainable situation” that the city is experiencing “for the past month and a half, after the massive irregular entry of immigrants.”

“Once again this year, Ceuta — though this summer in an unsustainable manner — is facing a situation that makes decisive intervention by the state and international organizations essential, given the Autonomous City’s limited capacity to accommodate migrants; moreover, it is not the one that should have to bear the burden of a migration crisis that has become a tragedy for everyone,” Tárrago reportedly said on Monday.

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El Español detailed that Ceuta’s local judiciary received a “reinforcement” to help handle sexual abuse investigations after the migrant invasion led to a surge in cases.

Per the outlet, Spain’s General Council of the Judiciary warned through a report that Ceuta’s judiciary is overburdened, particularly its Women’s Violence Court, responsible for investigating sexual crimes.