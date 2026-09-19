A senior German police officer who is said to have decided to become transgender after witnessing a terrorist attack has made a partial confession to a list of allegations including the rape of a 15-year-old girl, possessing a Kalashnikov-type rifle, and possessing child and animal sex abuse videos.

The Traunstein Regional Court in Bavaria, Germany, heard evidence this week in the case of an alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in a McDonald’s bathroom on the motorway between Munich and Salzburg, allegedly by a 55-year-old Police Chief Inspector. Identified only by his chosen feminine name ‘Maja S’, the six-foot elite cop is said to have befriended the girl through her mother and taken her on a motorcycle ride to the chain restaurant before accosting her in the bathroom.

Once inside, the man is claimed to have locked the stall door behind him before molesting and then raping the teen, the court heard, Germany’s Bild reports.

The alleged rape is one of a series of charges against the officer, who is presently suspended from duty. A “submachine gun” of the “Kalashnikov” type and child sex abuse videos were said to have been seized from him in 2024. Such videos are claimed to have included abuse videos featuring “brutal” images of children as young as three years old, and “bestiality” films including home-made videos involving a dog.

Maja S. is reported to have confessed to at least some of these charges, and because a plea bargain is being negotiated, he could face as little as three and a half years in prison.

The court heard that ‘Maja S’ is a former member of the elite German counter-terrorism police unit GSG9 and served at several German embassies abroad, including in Afghanistan. It was at this posting that he witnessed the May 2017 Kabul bombing in the diplomatic area of Kabul outside the German embassy, which saw several tons of explosives packed into a truck, killing at least 150 in the large blast.

Witnessing the enormous attack appears to have been a traumatic event for the defendant, as it is said he decided to “transition” to living as a woman after the blast. German police are reported to have supported this change and even used senior transgender officer Maja S as a recruiting tool.

Despite being very obviously male — a newspaper account describes the officer as six-feet-tall, towering over the other men in the courtroom in platform heel shoes and “tall, strong, with muscular upper arms covered in large, colourful tattoos. One of them depicts a young woman applying lipstick in a suggestive manner” — almost all German newspapers have played along with describing the alleged offender as a woman, or female police officer.

An op-ed in Die Welt particularly praised the victim for being “significantly, the only one not playing along with this linguistic game”, and consistently referring to her attacker as “him” in court despite the “absurd” position of most media outlets. The paper called on the government to repeal the gender ‘self-determination’ law.