President Trump to Meet with France’s Emmanuel Macron on Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday afternoon on the eve of this week’s United Nations General Assembly debate.

Le Monde, citing information from the White House, reports Trump and Macron are scheduled to meet in in New York at 05:35 p.m. (EST).

The upcoming encounter will take place just hours after Macron met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday at Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French archipelago off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Dozens of presidents and heads of state are gathering at New York this week to participate in the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly, with high-level debates running from September 22-28. Macron will directly travel from the French archipelago to New York to participate in the U.N. General Assembly, meeting with President Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. event.

The French leader is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his stay in New York. Per RFI, a spokesperson from he French Foreign Ministry detailed that France is convening a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine that will also touch upon h subject of “Black Sea food security and grain exports.”

Le Figaro detailed that the Élysée Palace is currently in the process of arranging several meetings between Macron and Middle Eastern leaders, including Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian at a time when France faces record-high fuel prices due to soaring oil prices caused by ongoing hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis.

“The French president will also meet with key global players in the field of artificial intelligence, a topic that Paris hopes will receive greater attention in international forums,” Le Firago wrote.

According to Le Figaro and other French outlets, President Macron will deliver his 2026 U.N. General Assembly speech on Tuesday.

Throughout his speech, the Macron is reportedly expected to announce plans to advocate “effective multilateralism,” which Le Figaro, quoting the Élysée Palace, said is “based on coalitions of states and actors capable of producing concrete results.”

Speaking during a Friday press briefing, Macron affirmed the United Nations is presently “in trouble,” and questioned the “effectiveness” of current multilateral action. According to the United Nations, the theme of its upcoming 81st General Debate sessions will be “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”