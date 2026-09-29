The “nostalgic vision” of Britain involving countryside pubs and Labrador dogs is nothing more than a “far-right” fantasy, a government minister in the left-wing government proclaimed, sparking steep backlash.

Following in the wake of Shakespeare, cricket, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, street signs, Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, blonde women playing soccer, serving cheese in school, and even the study of tropical viruses, quaint countryside pubs, black labs, and warm ale have become the latest target to face accusations of racism from the left in Britain.

Suffolk Coastal MP Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, who serves as a rural affairs minister in the Labour Party government, said that she plans to fight the next election against the supposedly idyllic vision of the countryside put forward by the so-called far-right.

In comments at the Labour conference in Liverpool this week, Riddell-Carpenter said that she is kept “awake at night” over the prospect of the “far-Right deciding and determining” what the British countryside looks like.

“It’ll be a vision, a nostalgic vision of Britain, that never really existed,” she explained. “It’ll be that warm ale, a black Labrador by your feet in a pub that doesn’t exist, and with symbolism of fox hunting all around them, it’ll be a very far-Right nostalgic vision of Britain that we don’t want to have, [and] never really existed.”

Contrary to the Labour MP’s claims, the Daily Mail noted that around 9.5 million people live in rural communities in Britain as of the latest Census in 2021, or around 17 per cent of the population. As stated by Country Life magazine, the Labrador is the most popular dog breed among Britons and has been for decades.

It is unclear what exactly the alternative vision for the countryside would entail for Riddell-Carpenter. However, there has been a recent campaign in the legacy-left media in Britain to push for diversification of rural areas of Britain, including figures such as BBC Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison, a white British woman, who previously lamented that national parks are seen as a “white environment” with “lingering, ambient racism”.

Nevertheless, the Labour minister’s comments drew swift pushback, including many social media posts of people sharing pictures of themselves enjoying a pint in their local pub or enjoying a walk with their dogs, including from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, offering proof that British country life is not in fact an extremist fiction.

The leader of Suffolk County Council, Michael Hadwen, described Riddell-Carpenter’s comments as “breathtakingly out of touch” and said that she should leave Westminster and “actually look around the constituency she represents.”

“Come to rural Suffolk. Visit our country pubs. Meet the landlords trying to keep them open, the farmers fighting for their livelihoods and the communities desperately trying to preserve the character of their villages. She might learn something,” the Reform UK councillor said.

“The most extraordinary part? She is a DEFRA Minister with responsibility for RURAL COMMUNITIES. Her job is literally to understand and fight for this way of life. Instead of sneering at it from London, come back to Suffolk, educate yourself about the communities you represent and start fighting for them,” he added.

Former Oxford Union President James Price remarked: “The Labour Party really, really hates this country. Everything you care about is far right or racist or never existed, apparently. Never ever forget that they hate you and they hate this country.”

The attack on the British countryside and those who dwell in it, painting it as an extreme-right-wing fabrication, mirror other such attempts to portray urban, multicultural society as the only true national culture by the left in other European countries, such as Germany. Breitbart News reported in 2016 when ‘anti-extremism’ activists — self-declared antifascists — declared that “outwardly exemplary” families are actually secretly right-wing.

As reported then:

Describing a scene in which men, women, and children in traditional dress dance around a meadow, the newspaper warns that while such people look “basically quite harmless, they are not”. Volkische families, Welt informs readers, are “friendly neighbours” who “grow vegetables and raise animals, keep bees, and produce electricity from photovoltaic systems”. Other indicators to watch out for, it continues, are people who “show up as ‘greenies’ and engage in agriculture and crafts, argue against the planned highway 39 in their region, and they have a lot of children. The women bake cakes and get involved in parents’ meetings.”

This idea circled back again years later. As reported in 2023, German government counter-extremism officials warned to be on the watch for families who move from “multicultural life” in the cities to settle in the countryside instead as problematic. The Berlin official warned: “People think they are decent people, hard-working young people with children. In this way, the right-wing extremists gain acceptance… But if the majority doesn’t distance themselves, extremists have an easy time of it”.