Paris and numerous other French regional cities were engulfed in the chaos of mass-scale violent riots and protests incited by the far-left on Thursday, with hundreds of reported acts of vandalism, arson, blockades of school facilities, and assaults against law enforcement agents and civilians.

French government officials and politicians have accused the far-left La France Insoumise of inciting the dramatic wave of urban violence that left at least 1,949 arrested and at least 305 police officers and gendarme agents injured.

According to French outlets, the majority 90 percent detainees are minors involved in the chaotic acts.

Several student protests have rocked the European nation in recent days after they initially erupted at a high school in Créteil on September 18, with participants allegedly demanding better conditions and resources for their schools and a solution to overcrowded classrooms and a lack of teachers as the manifestations expanded across the French territory.

The protests, however, rapidly strayed away from their alleged peaceful nature and became increasingly violent this week, with over 440 individuals — mostly minors — being detained nationally on Tuesday.

Staying true to threats issued earlier this week, the protesters staged a new round of violent riots on October 1 across Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Strasbourg, among several other municipalities — leading to the dramatic events that unfolded throughout Thursday. While initially a “high school protest,” French outlets detailed that university students joined the violent protests, further bolstering the rioters’ ranks.

Additionally, French security officials have reportedly identified individuals and vandals that are not related to schools who have incited violence, described by witnesses as “hooded, dressed all in black,” and with their faces concealed by masks.

Prior to the dramatic events of Thursday, members of the French government, such as Education Minister Édouard Geffray publicly accused La France Insoumise party of “co-opting” and manipulating the supposedly peaceful student protests.

Per Reuters, the French government was informed by the nation’s intelligence agencies during an emergency crisis meeting that La France Insoumise was behind Thursday’s wave of violence. The party has since then reportedly denied the allegations.

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen issued similar accusations as the chaos unfolded on Thursday, directly holding Jean-Luc Mélechon responsible for the violent protest in a statement published on social media.

“By personally going to high schools to harangue young people, by calling on his supporters to rise up, and by sending his representatives to these schools, Jean-Luc Mélenchon bears a heavy responsibility for the situation our country is facing today,” Le Pen wrote.

“Order must be restored, and access to high schools must be ensured. The safety of students and teachers must be guaranteed. Nothing can justify the continuation of these acts of violence, which have been committed for several days and are intensifying,” she continued.

Le Pen also shared footage of one of the most harrowing moments of Thursday’s protests. In the video shared by the politician, a young policewoman being chased by a mob of violent protesters in Paris before the violent protesters throw her down to the ground and assault her. Le Pen emphasized that such violent acts demand “exemplary punishment,” speaking for millions of French people to offer support to the attacked law enforcement official.

According to French outlets, a man is heard yelling “By Allah, you filthy wh*re! By Allah, kill her.”

Le Pen’s deputy, Jordan Bardella emphasized that the images of the assaulted police woman illustrate what France has become “after decades of lax enforcement and mass immigration.”

“How much longer are we going to tolerate this barbarism? How much longer are we going to let our country sink into ruin without doing anything about it?” He asked.

Bardella, in another social media post, called for La France Insoumise to be held accountable — deeming it a “seditious party.” He also proposed that the bill for the damages caused on Thursday, “which amount to millions of euros,” be split between the families of the protesters and the far-left party.

The mob violence was not only directed towards law enforcement. BFMTV denounced on social media that one of its journalists was assaulted by the protesters at the town of Manosque. In a brief statement, the broadcaster detailed that the journalist was covering the protests when she was accosted, insulted, and shoved by a mob before she was escorted away. BFM condemned the incident and reiterated that the freedom of its journalists to reports the news is “non-negotiable.”

The out-of-control violence also led to several acts of arson against high schools across French cities. TF1 reports that a group of “about fifty” hooded individuals utilized mortar artifacts against the Nelson Mandela Lyceum, a high school in the western French town of Nantes. The facility rapidly caught fire within minutes. Per the outlet, at least two other high schools in Nantes were partially burned, and about a dozen more have reported varied degrees of damages in their facilities. One such arson attack not only caused significant damage to the facade of a Bordeaux high school, it reportedly left its director hospitalized after a projectile object hit his head.

Speaking to TF1, an unnamed student lamented, “Our very legitimate struggles will be completely discredited by this kind of action,” adding, “and now we’ll have to find other ways to make our voices heard.”

Most shockingly, French outlets reported that in Marseille, the deputy headmaster of a local high school and two other school staffers were assaulted and doused with gasoline by protesters.

In another incident in Marseille, denounced by Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, rioters assaulted and vandalized a firefighters’ vehicle before setting it on fire. At least one firefighter was left injured.

Per BFMTV, Meléchon referred to the protests speaking a a Thursday night conference. The far-left politician reportedly affirmed to his audience that it is “absurd” to set fire to trash cans because it “serves the adversary.” The comments appear to be efforts to distance himself and his party from the allegations of La France Insoumise’s involvement in the violent protests.

“If you do nothing, you’ll get nothing. If you act like sheep, you’ll be fleeced, and if you take action, you’ll see results. There’s no other rule in the balance of power than commitment to the struggle,” Meléchon reportedly said at the event.

“You still have to do it seriously, with discipline in your actions, without getting sidetracked by nonsense. It’s absurd to set fire to trash cans or piles of cardboard in front of a high school—it’s absurd because it does only one thing: it plays into the hands of the opponent”

Meléchon later took so social media to distance himself from the violence, affirming that his party calls for “non-violence methods of protest.”

“The dissemination of footage showing police violence serves to protect our young people. The government must stop trying to exacerbate the situation and address the demands instead of waging a political battle against the Insoumis,” he claimed

Following Thursday’s chaotic events, Education Minister Edouard Geffray announced that he will hold a Friday meeting with representatives of high school student and parent-teachers organizations, as well as representatives of other education-related groups. Over 400 schools reportedly remain closed down as of Friday morning.

Speaking with RTL on Friday morning, French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that he requested prosecutors seek out civil liability from the parents of the rioters to hold them responsible for their children’s acts and make them pay for the damages caused by the protests.

He, like other government officials, also accused La France Insoumise of “fanning the flames” of the protests by offering support to a protest that has “descended into public disorder.”