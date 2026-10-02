The arch globalist President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has beseeched his British counterpart to rejoin the European Union and reverse Brexit, which he described as being the “biggest lie” over the past three decades.

Speaking from Madrid on Wednesday during a visit with Socialist PM Pedro Sánchez, French President Emmanuel Macron seized upon the debate within the left-wing British Labour Party as recently-installed Prime Minsiter Andy Burnham has suggested backtracking on Brexit.

“Come back!” Macron said per BFMTV. “If the British want to come back and if the Prime Minister is moving in that direction, I think it’s very good news both for his country and for Europeans.”

“Brexit is the biggest lie of the last 30 years,” he added, according to the London Economic.

The former Rothschild banker went on to recite unverifiable counterfactual claims that the United Kingdom would have seen eight per cent higher GDP growth over the past decade, a claim often cited by anti-Brexit activists in Britain.

What Macron conveniently omitted is that Brexit Britain has outperformed France in economic growth by a significant margin, with 2025 seeing 1.4 per cent growth for the UK economy, compared to 0.8 per cent for France.

Macron also claimed that immigration had become “more complicated” for the United Kingdom after Brexit. It is true that so-called Conservative governments opened the floodgates to record-breaking levels of legal immigration, against their promises to the public and against the ethos of the Brexit referendum.

However, despite convincing leaders in London to commit to paying his government over a billion euros to police illegal immigration, Macron’s government has been openly facilitating the people smuggler trade in the English Channel, with the French Navy often escorting migrant boats into British waters.

In contrast to the permissive stance from Macron and the EU towards illegals flooding across the Channel, the current frontrunner to become the next prime minister of France, National Rally leader Jordan Bardella, signed a commitment with Brexit leader Nigel Farage to allow migrant boats to be pushed back to the French coast, an arrangement which Macron has steadfastly refused to accept for nearly a decade.

The comments from Macron were echoed by the European Green Party, with party co-chairman Ciarán Cuffe saying in a statement provided to Breitbart London: “Britain’s place is in the European Union. Our shared prosperity and security rely on it. If we are serious about peace, security, and autonomy, the EU needs to enlarge to the East and the West.”

“The leaders of all European Green parties stated in May that, if the British people choose to return to the EU in the future, the Green parties in Europe are ready to welcome them back. Now this possibility is finally being discussed openly at the highest level of British politics, and has been received positively by Prime Minister Sanchez and President Macron. We now hope that all the European political families and governments that support the UK’s eventual return to the European Union will make their position equally clear.”

The left-wing push for Britain to rejoin the EU comes as recently installed Prime Minister Andy Burnham has publicly suggested he would be willing to completely reverse the Brexit referendum — the largest democratic mandate in British history — despite not even having won a general election mandate himself.

If he did, Burnham would directly oppose the 2024 election manifesto on which his Labour Party was elected, which said the party would seek to “make Brexit work” rather than rejoin the EU or the Single Market.

The UK’s rejoining the EU would certainly be a boon to figures like Macron, however, whose power as the preeminent force within the European Union has been greatly diminished by the loss of Britain’s military and economic might, particularly as he seeks to forge a fully fledged European Army, a prospect which was derided as a conspiracy theory during the Brexit referendum that is now discussed openly as an ambition of Brussels and Paris.