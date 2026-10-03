Latvians Vote for New Parliament Amid Fears of Russian Hybrid Attack

RIGA, Latvia (AP) – Latvians are electing a new parliament on Saturday as pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs seeks a full term. The vote comes as the small republic on NATO’s eastern flank contends with growing concern about potential Russian aggression.

A political crisis in May over the handling of stray drones suspected to be from Ukraine brought down the governing coalition that had been under strain due to multiple other issues. The parliament, or Saeima, then approved a four-party coalition led by Kulbergs of the centrist United List party, previously in opposition.

Latvia, like its Baltic neighbors Lithuania and Estonia, strongly supports Ukraine in its fight against Moscow’s invasion. It borders both Russia and Moscow-allied Belarus.

Kulbergs, 47, is now seeking his own mandate from voters.

“I hope we get a good result. This would give us an opportunity to make changes, put Latvia on the right track for defense and economy,” he said outside a polling station in Riga after casting his ballot.

“A strong economy can only bring strong defense, so that is the mission for the next four years if I´m given the right to lead the country,” he added. “Our party is ready to make changes.”

A multiparty coalition will almost certainly be needed to govern in a splintered political landscape. Parties must take at least 5% of the vote to win parliamentary seats.

“What I want to see is just democracy in action, just people actually going to vote and voicing their opinions on who they want to govern the country for the next term,” said Janis Artis Briedis, who voted in Riga.

Nearly 1.56 million people in the nation of more than 1.8 million are entitled to choose the 100 members of the single-chamber Saeima for a four-year term.

“It’s obviously a very decisive election, and I expect that we’ll vote for parties that will be making nationally correct decisions for the defense and the economy, so I think the coalition will be maybe not ideal, but it will be still OK and we’ll be moving in the right direction,” Reinholds Pirags said after voting.

Concern about potential Russian hybrid attacks – a term used for non-conventional hostile acts such as sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation and an array of other methods – has been mounting across parts of Europe in recent months; Latvia, among other nations on NATO´s eastern edge, is particularly exposed.

NATO has reinforced its protection of Latvian airspace for the election period, with Germany sending four Eurofighter jets to Latvia for about a week.

The Latvian State Security Service said last week that it hadn’t yet detected any significant or systematic efforts by Russia or others to influence the election in favor of any party or candidate, the LETA news agency reported.