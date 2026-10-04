UK Gifts 1,000+ Free Hijabs to Illegal Migrants via Taxpayer’s Purse

The tens of thousands of illegal migrants flooding across the English Channel know that on arrival they will be given free accommodation, free food, free phones, free legal aid, free health benefits and free clothes, all funded by hard-working British taxpayers.

Now add something more to that ever growing list – hijabs.

The restrictive Islamic apparel is reportedly being handed over to females landing on UK shores at a rate of 162 a month, internal government figures seen and reported by the Mail on Sunday show.

The disclosure comes amid growing political controversy over Muslim headwear, which many critics regard as symbols of female subservience, the outlet notes.

It also mirrors concerns revealed in a study that found just over one-sixth of the British public sees the growth of the Muslim population in the UK as a threat to British culture, as Breitbart News reported.

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Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott told the Mail on Sunday she was opposed to hijabs being part of school uniforms, saying: “I do not believe the state should be party to an instrument of female suppression.”

Home Office documents show between January and June, 974 hijabs were given to boat migrants. At that rate, the total is likely to be close to 1,500 by now for this year alone.

Conservative Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the left-wing Labour Government under Prime Minister Andy Burnham must stop handing out hijabs to illegals immediately:

It’s an insult to hard-working British taxpayers that they’re funding religious items for people who have broken into our country. It should not be for us to fund someone else’s religious practices. Many illegal immigrants actually hate our values. Many come here for free accommodation and a life on benefits at our expense. Illegal immigrants crossing the channel are breaking into our country. They have no legitimate reason to flee France, which is clearly safe. That’s why we must leave the European Convention on Human Rights so we can deport all illegal immigrants immediately upon arrival.

A Home Office source told the Mail on Sunday it claimed a legal duty to provide basic clothing, including cultural and religious items, under the Short-term Holding Facility Rules with newly arrived Muslims at the forefront of those being granted free stuff.

News of the free headgear comes as there is mounting public frustration over the flow of migrants across the Channel and potential security implications.

More than 19,000 small-boat illegal migrants have arrived so far this year with the ruling political class under Labour showing no sign of stopping the inflow or turning back the boats.