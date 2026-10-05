Nigel Farage said Britain is facing a national security crisis threatening the very lives of Britons themselves, created by decades of “uniparty consensus”, blasting that now “enough is enough” and it is time for change.

The United Kingdom has seen a cascade of security crisis headlines in recent weeks, including border control failures and terror plots, which underline that the legacy political parties in Britain is incapable of change, even when the country needs it most, Nigel Farage has said.

The Brexit pioneer and Reform UK leader said he had long spoken out on the major security threats posed by mass migration, noting that in 2015 that he’d said multiculturalism had failed, but in that case, as well as others before and since, he had been comprehensively ignored and dismissed by those who didn’t want the conversation aired.

While politicians from Labour and the Conservatives had attempted to shout him down with cries of “shame” in Parliament when he continued to speak of this, Mr Farage said the shame was, in fact, on their heads for what is happening in Britain. Of this “Westminster uniparty consensus” having become “a genuine threat to Britons’ lives”, he said those old parties were “were far more concerned about their image” than actually solving problems, even if they were turning deadly for the public.

In a separate statement, Mr Farage said: “Our nation is being invaded… Our dignity is being stripped away. Our social contract has been torn apart. Our history and culture are increasingly undermined. But our resolve must still remain. This may be a broken Britain. But it’s a broken Britain we can fix.”

Issuing something of a call to action and to achieve a Reform UK government before time runs out, Farage wrote in an op-ed in The Daily Mail:

Andy Burnham says his Labour Party needs ten years to fix Britain. We don’t have ten years…. We don’t have time for incrementalism or ‘strategic reviews’ to kick the can down the road. This is a crisis. A national security emergency. Not just in Europe or on our borders but already inside our very country. In the week we will find out more about the alleged murder of my dear colleague Ann Widdecombe – and in the same month we mourn on the five-year anniversary of the murder by an Islamic fundamentalist of the MP Sir David Amess – we owe it to everyone affected, especially voters, to say, ‘Enough is enough.’

As well as the small boats crisis, Hamas and Iranian infiltration into Britain through porous borders, the alleged RAF Fairford attack plot which has led to a withdrawal of American bombers from the United Kingdom, Russian and Chinese security scares, energy insecurity, and a justice crisis, Farage also pointed to developments in the investigation into the alleged murder of party colleague Ann Widdecombe. Allegedly beaten to death with a hammer in her own home, veteran right-wing-lawmaker Widdecombe is now said to not have been the only target of the alleged killer.

As reported over the weekend, 28-year-old Joshua Kerry of Rotherham, South Yorkshire has now been additionally charged under terrorism laws for a claimed terror plot “including against Nigel Farage MP”.

Last year, an Afghan migrant was jailed over threats to kill Nigel Farage, including in videos as he was in the process of crossing Europe and the English Channel to migrate to Britain. After his conviction, 26-year-old Fayaz Khan was also revealed to have an extensive previous criminal history, including threatening to rape and “cut” a female ticket inspector, child pornography, a knife charge, drug offences, and theft.