The mother who hid the murder weapon in the notorious ‘two tier justice’ case of the slaying of student Henryk Nowak is up for early prison release as soon as December, just a year after the killing itself, a report states.

53-year-old Kiran Kaur was only handed her three-year prison sentence for her role in the killing of 18-year-old Anglo-Polish business student Henry Nowak in mid-July, but she could already be walking free in just two months under the UK Labour government’s early release scheme.

Labour has been emptying the jails in tranches of releases since it took power in 2024, with the latest prisoners set free earlier this week. It has exempted some serious criminals including murderers and child rapists from early release, but because Kaur merely assisted her murderer son, she is eligible under the rules. The Daily Telegraph states the woman, an Indian national who speaks little English despite having lived in the country for over 30 years, will be released in December after serving less than half of her sentence.

Mid-December will mark six months since she was sentenced, and Kaur — who took the bloodied Sikh ceremonial knife away from the scene and stashed it at the family home — already spent seven months behind bars pending trial. Kaur’s sentence is already been appealed by both sides, with her lawyers arguing for a reduction, and the government attempting to have it increased as being unduly lenient.

The Henry Nowak killing caused shock and outrage not only in Britain but also abroad for the cold-blooded killing of a teenage boy, the attempt by the murderer to claim he was the victim of racism, and the disregard of the officers bordering on contempt when the dying Nowak pleaded for their help. The prosecution and court case that led to 23-year-old knifeman Vickrum Digwa, Kaur’s son, being jailed for life for the murder revealed that the defenceless teen was repeatedly stabbed after he met Digwa in the street as he walked home on December 3rd 2025.

Digwa and his family then contacted police, claiming he had been the victim of a racial assault by Nowak, with officers responding to the scene apparently taking this version of events at face value while cynically dismissing Nowak’s insistence he had indeed been stabbed,

Police bodycam footage of Nowak pleading for help from officers as he bled to death intensified feeling around the case. As reported at the time:

In the footage, a group of police officers arrive at a suburban house to find Nowak being held up against a wall. In interactions with killer Vickrum Digwa and members of Digwa’s family — who beat officers to the scene to support him, including by hiding the murder weapon, the court found — the attitude and tone of voice of officers appeared laconic, if not jaded. One officer was seen approaching Nowak and asking what his name was, before bodily dragging him across the gravel. Nowak repeatedly told officers in an apparently strangled voice, “I’ve been stabbed”. While these protestations were generally ignored, the officer finally responded: “You’ve been stabbed? Whereabouts? I don’t think you have mate” before rolling Novak over and ordering him to offer his hands up to be cuffed. In a scene that had not previously been made public, a female officer appears and asks Henry Nowak, “Where do you think you’ve been stabbed? In the face?” An unseen male interjects at this point, interrupting the conversation to assert “he hasn’t been stabbed”, to which the female police officer appeared to respond with sympathy to the man, replying: “I know, but we have to check, don’t we?” … The male police officer rolls Nowak onto his side, who had fallen silent. The officer said, “What’s your name, mate? At the moment, you are under arrest, that’s for assault. You do not have to say anything that may harm your defence if you do… should you later rely upon in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence. Alright?” The question was met with further silence, prompting the officer to say he thought his prisoner, the dying or dead Nowak, was going to be sick. A further female police officer flashes a torch in Nowak’s face and observes “his pupils aren’t even reacting”, at which point the released video ends.

Because of decades of government mismanagement of the justice system during a period where Britain’s population has surged, while the number of criminal convictions have increased, and while prison sentences have got longer, but practically no new prison places have been created, the UK’s prison estate is grossly over-capacity and approaching the point of failure. While the government could simply build new prison places, this would cost money and as an alternative the present and previous Labour governments have been engaged in a programme of early release for convicts, allowing them to walk free after serving as little as one-third of their sentence.

The early release scheme recommenced earlier this month to reports of prisoners cheering the Prime Minister as they walked free, thanking him for releasing them early. On the present schedule, several thousand convicts are to be handed early release this year, with more to follow in 2027.