The French government has announced that over a thousand people were arrested during Saturday’s supposed protests against the cost of living and educational funding, which quickly devolved into riots that saw mass looting in major cities and arson attacks on government buildings.

Speaking to the press on Saturday evening after meeting with riot police in Paris, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that 1,200 arrests had been made so far and that at least 150 police officers and gendarmes had been injured throughout the day.

Lecornu, who earlier in the day specifically blamed the far-left for stoking the riots, said: “It’s time to choose your side, either that of the Republic or that of the rioters.”

“Either you’re on the side of the Republic, and therefore of law enforcement, of those who protect property and people and who enforce the laws, or you’re on the side of the rioters,” he continued, warning that the country may be approaching a “point of no return.”

According to French paper of record Le Figaro, central Paris saw an “unprecedented” level of looting, with areas such as the shops in the 11th arrondissement seeing mostly young men dressed in black and wearing masks stealing everything from designer sunglasses and clothing to jewellery, and even cigarettes and candy.

The report said that similar tactics were used in the upscale neighbourhoods between Place de la République and Place de la Bastille. It appears that luxury shops, such as the prestigious Galeries Lafayette department store, were specifically targeted for looting.

Le Figaro noted that because the youth rioters largely left restaurants alone, there were “surreal scenes where families and friends dine as if nothing has changed, while dozens of young people run around outside.”

The demonstrations were held across the country as leftist groups and organisations, including labour unions, joined the previously education-themed protests. In addition to looting, rioters in multiple cities were seen setting fires, including in government buildings, with the Lyon tourism office and the historic City Hall in Limoges being burnt to a crisp as a result of arson attacks.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a statement: “Urban violence of unprecedented severity took place today and is still unfolding at this very moment.

“Starting this evening, in keeping with my instructions from the past 48 hours, I have reiterated to all public prosecutors and chief prosecutors the need to deliver an extremely firm judicial response, commensurate with the violence that has struck our country. Pre-trial detention must be requested for those who have targeted law enforcement forces, firefighters, public buildings, and businesses.”

Meanwhile, the mayors of Paris, Marseille, and Lyon, Emmanuel Grégoire (Socialist Party), Benoît Payan (Left-wing Independent), and Grégory Doucet (Green Party), have called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister, “given the scale of the damage and the seriousness of the situation”.

“We demand a precise assessment, explaining the chain of events that led to this situation. This cannot and must not happen again,” the three left-wing mayors wrote in a joint statement.

Although the government and the Paris Police have pointed to the far-left La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) as having manipulated the protest movement towards violence, in the apparent aim of bolstering LFI presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the election to replace Emmanuel Macron, the party denied responsibility on Saturday.

Mélenchon, who earlier in the day posted pictures hailing the protests as peaceful, later said the Macron government was to blame for the riots because of mismanagement of the nation’s finances.