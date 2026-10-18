Nero Fiddles: Macron Faces Backlash over Attending Celine Dion Concert on Eve of Fiery Riots

Comfortably smug leftist French President Emmanuel Macron drew a massive public backlash after attending a Céline Dion concert in Paris with his wife Brigitte on Friday night as fiery social upheaval continues to roil the country.

Critics called the leader aloof, out-of-touch, and disengaged as he and his wife sang and clapped along to the Canadian singer in Paris at the Plénitude Arena.

Meanwhile the country was going up in flames, as Breitbart London reported, with mass looting, widespread clashes with police, and vandalism a feature of the mass unrest along with arson of government buildings.

As of Saturday night, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said some 400 people were arrested nationwide over the previous 48 hours.

Nuñez said 110 marches drew about 550,000 people across the country. Organizers, including the CGT labor union and students’ organizations, said about 800,000 demonstrators took to the streets.

AP reports Nuñez described troublemakers as “extremely violent, radical far-left groups” whom, he said, “sought confrontations with police and targeted public buildings, including city halls and local government offices.”

He said those groups have been joined by offenders willing to loot shops. Most of those arrested are adults, he added.

In Paris, police fired tear gas and water cannons to push back people wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city center.

Macron will leave office next year and polls suggest April’s presidential election could come down to a fight between the leader of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard-left La France Insoumise party.