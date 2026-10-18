Chaos broke out on the streets of Paris again on Sunday as the multicultural youth revolts saw further looting and arson, and a specialist police task force was deployed to the French capital to quell the unrest.

Following an evening of rioting across France, which saw over 2,000 people arrested and over 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters injured, violent scenes were seen once again in central Paris Sunday afternoon.

According to Le Figaro, men in balaclavas, some of whom spoke Arabic words, looted the chic women’s apparel store Petite Mendigote on Rue Beaurepaire. The paper noted that the street had been targeted the night before, with the Franprix supermarket being looted on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Le Parisien reported that the elite CRS 8 police force, which specialises in urban violence, has been deployed to Paris for the second day in a row. Paris police said that the unit has been sent to the Place de la République, where several hundred rioters were seen clashing with officers.

The Macron government has faced heavy criticism for having failed to prevent the deeply destructive riots on Saturday, which are said to have cost businesses several hundred million euros in damage and lost revenue, as well as the damage done to public property, including the arson attacks on the Limoges City Hall and Lyon tourism office, both of which suffered heavy damage from fires set by rioters.

The police union Unité said that “police officers are paying the price for public impotence,” saying in a statement on Sunday that the riots were not a surprise but rather the result of “accumulated institutional failures that our fellow citizens suffer daily and for which police officers, on the front lines, are paying with their lives.”

“Unity requires resources, a protective legal framework for those who maintain order, and a justice system that truly punishes the perpetrators of violence.”

National Rally presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that the “Macron government is on its last legs, exhausted, disoriented.” In a video published two hours before President Macron’s planned national address, Le Pen said that her longtime rival’s government “seems incapable of doing anything other than commenting on its own impotence.”

“We are experiencing a profound crisis of confidence and authority that threatens democracy. This situation should alarm us: our country is caught in a vice, even held hostage, between violence and impotence,” she said.

While the government has attempted to shift the lion’s share of the blame on the far-left La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which has been accused by police of manipulating the riots over the past month, others have noted that unrest was ultimately a result of decades of mass migration policies, including from the outgoing Macron administration.

French MEP Marion Maréchal remarked: “We are facing a scumbag-leftist insurrection. The alliance between the far-left and the predominantly immigrant suburbs.

It only takes eyes to see and ears to hear: we are living through ethnic riots.”

This sentiment was shared by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who said that the riots were a result of Western liberals having “imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion,” while warning Americans that the scenes in France are the “future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”