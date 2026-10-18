Trump Warns ‘France is Burning!’ as It Falls into Riot-Driven Lawlessness

President Donald Trump blamed unrestricted entry of illegal migrants through porous borders for the riots in France and urged the country to tighten its migration rules.

“France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country,” Trump said in a post Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

“Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!”

As Breitbart News reported, the past 48-hours has seen mass riots in cities across France, with some 800,000 left-wing protesters violently taking their grievances to the streets and attacking anything and everything in their path.

The movement claims to be driven by the cost of living and public spending although on the evidence it appears to be driven by left-wing protesters doing all they can to disrupt civil society.

Trump is not alone in seeing open borders and the mass entry of illegal migrants as driving the rioters.

Vice President JD Vance remarked: “Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

In Paris over the weekend, police fired tear gas and water cannons to push back rioters wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city center.