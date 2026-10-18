U.S. Vice President JD Vance blamed the nationwide riots in France on mass immigration and the inability to integrate large swaths of people from the “third world”, while warning American citizens from following the same destructive path.

Pandemonium erupted across French cities on Saturday as the weeks-long multicultural youth revolt merged with far-left activists supposedly protesting over the cost of living, resulting in widespread clashes with police, mass looting, vandalism, and arson attacks on government buildings, including a fire which burned down the tower of the historic City Hall in Limoges.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said on Sunday morning that over 2,000 people were arrested during the riots and more than 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were injured during the violent scenes.

“Outrages were committed by several thousand far-left individuals determined to target our public buildings and confront our law enforcement forces. Later, they were joined by delinquents who looted and ransacked numerous businesses in several cities across France: Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Rennes, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Nice, Limoges, … and many others,” Nuñez said.

While the Macron government has focused on the role of the far-left La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party of presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in stoking the riots, others have noted that the widespread destruction would not have been possible were it not for the mass migration policies enacted by establishment parties in Paris for decades, leading to the creation of ethnic enclaves in suburbs like Saint-Denis that have bred resentment, including among second and third-generation migrants.

Commenting on the riots, U.S. Vice President JD Vance remarked: “Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

This sentiment was also shared by some in France, including the Mayor of Nice, Éric Ciotti, who said on Saturday: “Islamo-leftism threatens the Republic. The massive presence of Palestinian flags and community slogans is a terrible reality in these demonstrations, just like the presence of movements close to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Alongside the black blocs, they seek to overthrow the Republic.”

The president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, said that the protests were merely a pretext for the “convergence of an ultra-left terrorism and delinquent populations from the suburbs,” adding: “These scenes of devastation, which illustrate the ‘New France’ that irresponsible individuals seek to unite, will never be acceptable.”

Bardella, who is currently the favourite to become the next prime minsiter should Marine Le Pen win the presidential election to replace Emmanuel Macron next year, vowed to “restore order” to the country.

“From May 2027, if the silent majority of the French so decides, we will durably restore order: family allowances for recidivist delinquents will be suspended, the principle of rioter-pays will be applied to fully reimburse the amount of damages, any individual who attacks law enforcement will be brought before the courts for immediate trial and a heavy sentence, law enforcement will be supported, and their ranks strengthened,” he pledged.

“Calm, respect for property and persons, civil peace must once again become the normal state of the country.”

In addition to the pervasive destruction seen on Saturday, there was also widespread looting, often carried out by hooded youths. The president of the French Federation of Commerce and Distribution, Alexandre Bompard, estimated that looters directly affected some 1,500 retailers and said the total cost to businesses will likely amount to “several hundred million euros”.

The head of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCIs) network, Alain Di Crescenzo, said that for many small businesses, the looting “could be the final straw.”

“Our shopkeepers don’t need this. They fight every day to keep our cities alive, and they are the ones the rioters targeted… This is unacceptable.”