As France burns again in what critics have called a conflagration born of decades of open borders and failed multiculturalism, other European states consider the risk of the violence spreading, including the United Kingdom, where Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has warned border control is urgently needed.

What is now a weeks-long protest movement divorced from its origins in student discontent and parlayed by the left into ever-intensifying violence among a loose coalition of political extremists, looters, and migrant gangs stepped up a gear again over the weekend. Widespread property damage, including a city hall burnt to the ground, accompanied massive looting and violence, with thousands of arrests and at least 1,000 police officers injured.

Reflecting on the violence, British political leader, Reform UK boss, and Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage warned the United Kingdom needed to act swiftly or face such ugly scenes on its own streets. Adding to the analysis by others, including U.S. President Donald Trump, that there is a migration issue at the heart of the intensifying violence, Mr Farage said: “If we don’t wake up, the carnage in France is our future. We need to return to law, order, and borders.”

It is by no means far-fetched to imagine such events could cross the English Channel. Indeed, copycat riots have already hit cities in Belgium and Italy, which like France — and Britain — also have large and growing migrant populations.

That voters would benefit from paying attention to what is happening in France and casting their ballot accordingly, as implied by Mr Farage, was stated even more overtly by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who said over the weekend: “Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility… I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”

Some in France’s eastern neighbour, Germany, are also considering whether their own nation is equally vulnerable. Berlin’s newspaper of record Die Welt cites “extremism expert” Ahmad Mansour and “Islamic expert” Susanne Schröter who state similar conditions exist domestically.

Mansour is reported to have dinged media commentators who still speak of the protests in France as being related to school and education, stating anyone who hasn’t noticed their manipulation and hijacking by the radical left and their pawns in antifa and even “narco-Islamism” has “no connection to reality”. Mansour said exactly such a movement could come to Germany, where there is an extremely well-developed radical-left-terrorism scene, because “left-wing extremist groups have been deliberately trying to bring exactly this to Germany for days. We are now seeing peaceful clashes in schools in Germany. But this could very, very quickly escalate”.

Schröter seemed more positive, suggesting widespread migrant violence in Germany isn’t necessarily imminent and could still be averted by a change in immigration law. She said: “Such violent excesses would also be possible here if nothing changes regarding migration policy… Entire districts of larger cities are under the control of Salafists, who are supported by communist mayors”.

While some commentators, the White House, and figures on the French right, among them, treat the impact of mass migration as a serious factor in these protests, it is disputed by others. Germany’s Der Spiegel newspaper carried on Monday an op-ed by its Paris correspondent, Leo Klimm, who railed against such views, arguing race had no impact, and that the rioting — or, to be more specific, looting — was purely down to economic factors and “consumerist” urges of urban youths wanting new “sneakers”.

To say otherwise is a “racist lie… pure racism”, he said.

The correspondent wrote for his German audience: “Right-wing ideologues claim there is a link between the weekend’s riots and the ethnic origins of many of the rioters. This is a racist lie that obscures a failure on the part of France itself… When shops were looted over the weekend—in some cases by girls—many of these modern-day vandals openly admitted that it was an opportunity to get their hands on items like sneakers, which they otherwise could not afford.

“These consumerist desires—which have nothing to do with leftist anti-capitalism—were thinly veiled by political slogans directed against the police, the French government, and in support of Palestine.”