President Donald Trump warned Monday that Paris is on course to become a “Muslim city very soon,” blaming France’s escalating unrest on mass immigration and saying he had repeatedly urged French President Emmanuel Macron to close the country’s borders.

“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn’t the deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House as France grappled with days of violent riots, looting, and arson.

Trump said he had warned Macron about the consequences of his immigration policies years before the latest unrest.

“Emmanuel, he’s a friend of mine. I told him a long time ago, ‘You’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in,’” Trump said.

The president recalled urging Macron to close France’s borders when they first met nearly a decade ago, contrasting the French leader’s approach with his own.

“We closed our borders. He didn’t. And you know what? His borders are a problem,” Trump said. “Emmanuel should have closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it.”

Trump also rejected the suggestion that the unrest stemmed primarily from education or economic grievances, insisting that immigration was responsible.

“What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything,” Trump said. “It’s immigration.”

He went further, warning that the consequences could extend across Europe if governments failed to tighten immigration controls.

“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished,” he said.

Earlier Monday, Trump issued a similar warning on Truth Social, declaring, “The migrants have taken over France. They must close the borders, fast.”

His remarks followed a weekend of widespread violence across France, where demonstrations that began last month over education funding and living costs escalated into riots that left buildings burned, businesses looted, and hundreds of police officers injured.

More than 2,330 people were taken into police custody over the weekend, according to French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, while the Interior Ministry reported nearly 1,000 injured security personnel.

Among the buildings targeted was the historic town hall in Limoges, which suffered extensive damage in an arson attack.

Macron condemned the violence in a Sunday address, blaming “insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals,” while distinguishing the rioters from demonstrators with legitimate grievances.

On Monday, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu instructed regional authorities to impose localized curfews to curb further violence and looting.

Trump’s latest remarks followed his Sunday warning that “France is burning,” in which he accused mass migration of devastating the country and urged French authorities to regain control before it was too late.

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, warning that Western leaders had imported migrants “in the name of diversity and compassion” while ignoring questions of assimilation.

“I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn,” Vance wrote, before drawing a parallel to immigration policies in the United States. “And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country.”