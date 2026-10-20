A known far-left extremist on the French government’s terror watchlist has been arrested after the destruction of Limoges City Hall, as claims mount of a communist “terror training camp” operating in the countryside near the besieged city.

Far from an accidental conflagration caused by a rogue spark, French authorities now say the burning of Limoges City Hall was a planned operation by political extremists and is now being investigated by specialist counter-terrorism prosecutors. A new main suspect was arrested in a dawn raid Tuesday morning by specialist counter-terrorism police in Val-d’Issoire, a village north-west of Limoges, with the suspect allegedly being a known left-wing extremist, reports Le Parisien.

Identified by local newspaper Le Populaire du Centre as 34-year-old Hodei Docampo Ciarra, the Paris-born suspect is said to have smashed windows in Limoges town hall to allow access to the building’s cellars for the alleged arson team. The report states Hodei is “a committed environmental activist” with a criminal record.

According to Le Parisien, he is a known “ultra-left activist” with an ‘S-file’, a flag against his name on the national police computer identifying individuals from all extremist and terrorist backgrounds whore are subject to surveillance as a serious threat to national security.

A second local newspaper, La Montagne, refers to its own previous reporting of when Hodei was said to have appeared before a court near Limoges last year, accused of punching a police officer. The attack reportedly took place during an October 2024 protest against the construction of a wood fuel pellet factory in the region, with protesters challenging the project on the grounds that the construction would damage the local environment and that producing wood pellets requires cutting down trees.

France Television 3 reported last week that a judicial review of the years-delayed project approved it to move forward, ruling that the environmental impact would be minimal.

Hodei was reported to have been acquitted in the first instance of assaulting a member of France’s national police, but that he was then convicted on appeal, and that the ruling is now being appealed again a second time. He is also reported to be known for previous charges of “organised destruction of property endangering life” and is a regular at protests by what Le Figaro describes as “radical environmental collective” Earth Uprising.

The paper further states that Hodei’s father is also a known environmentalist radical. Fernando Ciarra Ramirez was found guilty earlier this year of burning eight trucks belonging to the French national power grid company Enedis in Limoges, and for burning a television transmitter tower and a cell phone tower. It is stated the fires cut off 1.5 million French from television, radio, and cell phone connectivity for over a week.

Reports at the time stated 70-year-old Ramirez and an accomplice were found guilty of the arson attacks and of criminal conspiracy, but were not jailed, being handed suspended sentences instead. Speaking outside the courthouse, Ramirez said he was “happy” with the verdict and said: “The main issue in this case is the denunciation of the world. A world where multinationals are destroying it. I call on everyone to engage in civil resistance and civil disobedience. It is the duty of all citizens to fight”.

Limoges City Hall spectacularly burnt down on Saturday night, its wooden bell tower collapsing in images that deeply echoed the collapse of the wooden spire of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris during a catastrophic fire in 2019. The destruction of the architecturally noteworthy 19th-century ‘Hôtel de Ville’ came amid a protest of around 5,000 people in the city, among which it is said there was a hardcore of several hundred “radicalised and extremely violent” activists.

Rather than the burning being a symptom of a regular riot having gotten out of hand, French authorities are claiming the attack was specifically planned, with alleged evidence of prior hostile reconnaissance of the site, and with specific equipment brought up to attack the building.

The mayor of Limoges, Guillaume Guérin, blamed the “far left” for the attack and said they even arrived equipped with a 200 kilo (440lb) “battering ram” ready for the assault. The mayor further said the arsonists had “identified beforehand” the most vulnerable places in the building’s cellars to light the fires. As reported, he said of the attack: “The level of logistics, organisation, and premeditation behind yesterday’s attack on the City Hall is something I find absolutely intolerable”.

“You don’t just carry a 200-kilo battering ram around in a backpack,” the mayor quipped. Guérin was forthright in his remarks after this morning’s arrest, too, stating of Hodei “He is probably the mastermind behind this operation”.

Others have linked the attack to a known core of ultra-left activists living in the region. French newspaper of record Le Figaro cites remarks by the Mayor of Cannes, free-market liberal French Presidential candidate David Lisnard, who spoke of the existence of “terrorist training camps” on the Plateau de Millevaches, a rural wooded area southeast of Limoges. Described as a “communist stronghold”, it is said that a whole network of radical activists, including foreign activists linked to ‘black bloc’ Antifa, inhabits a series of villages in the area.

These people are “training in urban guerrilla warfare” and acquiring “heavy equipment and weapons for attacks against the police” to wage war in cities, Lisnard said, calling on the government to “dismantle and ban all these small groups”.

Given the obvious threat from such groups — and that the prime suspect was already on a terror watchlist — Lisnard called for an investigation into how “the intelligence services failed to identify the serious threats that were being organised by ultra-leftist groups”.

Linking this network of rural hideouts for ultra-leftist would-be terrorists to national politics, Lisnard claimed the left’s Presidential candidate for next year’s elections, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has paid an annual pilgrimage to the area for several years. Local media reports describe Plateau de Millevaches as a “rural communist” area, with one 2017 report noting a majority-communist village of 45 people that has “always been communist”, has had the same mayor non-stop since 1999, and voted overwhelmingly for Mélenchon that year.

These accusations are not the first time France’s far-left leader Mélenchon — who is currently polling among the top contenders to become the next President of France — and his political faction have been linked to the violent riots and looting that have subsumed the original student protests of September. As reported earlier this month: