Italy and Spain Restore Schengen Open Borders Agreement Months After Ceuta Invasion

The Italian and Spanish governments agreed to restore their mutual Schengen open borders area agreement Thursday, ending a months-long impasse in the wake of the mass illegal migrant invasion of Ceuta.

In an official press release, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi detailed that the resumption of the Schengen Agreement with Spain follows a “cordial” telephone conversation between Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Pedro Sánchez on the sidelines of the recent European Council meeting. Per the Ministry, both heads of state agreed to not further extend their respective Schengen suspensions with one another.

“The decision, reached after a careful analysis of the situation, will be accompanied by enhanced information sharing to ensure the full security of the Schengen Area,” the Italian Interior Ministry’s statement read.

Meloni, in the immediate hours after the late July mass migrant invasion of Ceuta, suspended the Schengen Agreement with Spain as a precautionary measure, seeking to ensure the safety of Italy as tens of thousands of illegal migrants swarmed their way into the Spanish North African Exclave. Since then, Italy had been enforcing air and sea border controls on Spanish citizens traveling inbound.

Italy continuously extended its Schengen suspension with Spain several times over the course of the past three months, stressing that the invasion in Ceuta remained unresolved and the persistence of the situations that led to the original suspension.

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The Sánchez administration, critical of Italy’s enforcement of border controls with Spain amid the crisis in Ceuta, responded with a reciprocal suspension of the open-borders agreement with Italy. Spanish government officials, such as Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, had fiercely condemned Italy’s border controls as an “absurd” and “shameless” measure.

However, Spanish outlets reported last week that Meloni and Sánchez agreed to explore “alternative measures” towards ending the border controls, instructing their respective Interior Ministers — Matteo Piantedosi and Fernando Grande-Marlaska, to continue the talks over the course of the week. In the meantime, Italy had extended its Schengen suspension with Spain for seven additional days on October 16 as bilateral talks continued between both governments.

The now-expired seven-day extension coincided with the expiration of Spain’s reciprocal Schengen suspension with Spain.

Per the Italian public broadcaster Rai, over 180,000 individuals arriving from Spain were subjected to border controls during the first month of the suspension, with 31 travelers not being admitted into Italian territory. According to the Italian Interior Minister, none of the rejected travelers were individuals involved in the invasion of Ceuta.

“The lifting of border controls marks the end of a period of tension between Rome and Madrid, which now aim to strengthen their cooperation on security and the management of migration flows, without further restrictions on the free movement guaranteed by the Schengen Agreement,” the broadcaster said.