Leftist parties and organizations across Europe are calling upon their sympathizers to draw “inspiration” from the recent violent riots in France and stage similar protests in their respective nations.

The French riots, while initially “student” protests demanding better education conditions, were swiftly co-opted by the far-left, leading to the chaos and destruction that shocked the world over the weekend, and with more protest dates planned for the coming weeks. And now, the out-of-control wave of violence, arson, looting, and vandalism that recently engulfed France has already become a rallying cry for European leftists inciting further calls for unrest and protests.

This developing situation has prompted officials and law enforcement agencies in Germany to prepare ahead of the possibility of upcoming violent protests in the coming days, as security leaders point to shocking events in France as evidence of a “structured” movement across Europe organizing the protests through digital channels.

Speaking with newspaper of record Die Welt, German Interior Minister Jan Redmann detailed that authorities are actively monitoring ongoing calls for demonstrations to take place in Germany on Saturday, October 31. According to the report, the planned protests are being propped up online by local groups that, among other demands, call for “greater climate protection,” measures against rising living costs, and the rejection of military conscription in the country.

These calls, which Redmann stressed are causing him “extreme concern”, and it is stated that “nearly 13,000” individuals across 21 German cities have signed up to participate.

“I don’t believe the organizers’ claim of distancing themselves form potential acts of violence,” Redmann said. “Why would they choose Halloween of all days for such an event?”

Minister Redmann’s remarks also come just hours after the co-leader of the socialist Die Linke party Ines Schwerdtner called for local leftist organizations to “emulate” what unfolded in France. Per Die Welt, Schwerdtner affirmed during an online Die Linke youth briefing that “What works in France, connecting the various movements, we must also do in Germany, but on our own ground, so to speak.”

Schwerdtner further affirmed to participants of the event that she would “stand protectively” in front of the protests in the event of “attacks” from local police and media, a tactic already seen in France, including when Mayor of multicultural suburb Saint-Denis Bally Bagayoko stood between police and protesters, using his mayoral sash to shield his allies.

Ahead of the possibility of violent protestsin the coming days, the German Police Union (GdP) affirmed on Wednesday that they are better prepared than their French counterparts who “lost control” during the riots. GdP Federal Chairman Jochen Kopelke warned local reporters of the existence of what he described as a “controlled, European protest movement” that is mobilizing through digital means, pointing to the events at France as an example.

“It’s not the 12 year-old schoolgirl complaining about her school toilets,” he reportedly said, going on to add “behind this are violent offenders who seize every opportunity”. Kopelke, however, still called upon politicians to “take the concerns of young people seriously.”

Similarly, in England, GB News reports that London Green Party councillors are actively encouraging people to join an upcoming demonstration “inspired by the protests in France.” The calls go all the way back to October 18, when Green Party’s Hackney London Borough Councillor Florence Schechter published a flyer calling for “March Against Austerity” march “inspired” by the French protests that is scheduled to take place on October 27.

The flyer includes a litany of demands, including, but not limited to, “welfare not warfare; defend our NHS; more social housing; and tax the rich.” International outlets observed that the flyer was also reposted by the Green Party on Instagram.

The British Green Party’s calls for French-inspired protests have raised concerns even among Hackney Labour Councillors. A Hackney Labour spokesperson reportedly told The Times that the group has called upon Councillor Schechter to clarify her comments — finding it “deeply concerning” that a Hackney cabinet member invoked the violence in France.

Schechter has dismissed the criticism and backlash over her public calls under the purported claim that “to speak to people who are inspired by protests is not an endorsement of violence.”

She went on: “Austerity is not just a topic: people are dying as a result of governments’ decisions to cut spending and make our communities pay their debts, in France and here in the U.K.,” she further asserted. “Peaceful protest is an essential tool to make sure the government acts as urgently as we need it to.”

Other “inspired by France” protests have taken place across Europe over the past days in countries such as Greece and Belgium — both under the alleged premise of demanding better education conditions for their respective countries. Most significantly, weekend protests at the Italian city of Milan led to violent riots and numerous acts of vandalism across two days of chaos and violence at the historic city in addition to similar — albeit less intense — weekend protests in other cities such as Bologna and Turin.

The two-days of protests in Milan led to the detention of over 270 individuals, a majority of which were minors. The protesters in Italy have since then threatened to stage future riots every Saturday afternoon across several Italian cities under a slogan that states, “the violent ones are you [the government], who has denied our future — now we’re going to take that future.”

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has since signed a decree that allows for the prosecution of minors involved in violent protests, as well as the deployment of 500 soldiers to Milan, further reinforcing local law enforcement.