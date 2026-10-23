Specialist counter-terrorism prosecutors are investigating after a gunman went on a rampage through a multicultural Paris suburb, killing at least one and injuring several more.

A 26-year-old man was killed and several people injured in Trappes, a ‘banlieue’ or suburb of south-West Paris on Friday morning. While French authorities have said they are not yet certain exactly how many victims there are and what their identities are, local media reports known injured rushed to regional hospitals with serious injures includes a 12-year-old with 10 gunshot wounds, plus 48, 29, and 21 year olds.

National newspaper of record Le Figaro states a man driving a Renault Clio compact car opened fire from within the vehicle in Trappes and that gunfire occurred at several locations, including two city squares, a gas station, along a highway, at a health centre, at a pharmacy and at the suburb’s rail station. Police are said to have responded swiftly to emergency calls and apprehended a 39-year-old suspect, with no police officers injured, within ten minutes.

UPDATE 1545 BST: “Islamophobic” terrorism?

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said that while the investigation into today’s attack is in its early stages, the “charges for which the prosecutor has opened an inquiry seem quite clear and explicit”. As a reminder, the present investigation is into “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise, with the aggravating circumstance that the acts were committed on the grounds of the real or presumed belonging to a so-called race, ethnic group, nation, or specific religion”.

Also speaking is the Mayor of Trappes Ali Rabeh, who is much more explicit, and has expressed his ideas on what happened and why, while moving quickly to apparently make political hay out of events. Mayor Rabeh stated his city had “witnessed a racist attack, probably Islamophobic”.

He added: “The investigation will clarify all of this, but I believe I have little risk of being contradicted in what I am telling you here and in telling you that this is probably one of the first attempts at mass crime with Islamophobic and racist overtones”.

Apparently blaming opposition politicians and the media, the locally elected socialist politician went on to say that political speeches that blame “Arab-Muslims” for crime have consequences. He said it was the responsibility of politicians and journalists to not discuss such matters in the service of the “harmony” of the Republic.

UPDATE 1415 BST: Suspect’s apartment was “boobytrapped”

We have some more information about the alleged killer. The arrested man, a 39-year-old from the neighbouring town of Plaisir, has been identified in French media as ‘Kevin T.’ who is said to be already known to police for acts of “delinquency”.

At the time of arrest, it is stated by Le Figaro that the suspect was in possession of a Second World War-era Mark Two Sten submachine gun and that there were tea gas cannisters and a quantity of cocaine in the car.

The man’s apartment is said to have been boobytrapped, including by the domestic gas supply being left on to flood the building. Specialist counter terror police and the bomb squad were at the scene.

The original story continues below

France’s national counter-terrorism prosecutors have taken over the investigation into the roaming attack and counter-terror officers raided the suspect’s home shortly after the arrest. They are considering a potential motive of “acts committed on the basis of actual or perceived membership of a specific race, ethnicity, nation or religion.”

City newspaper Le Parisien reports the gunman used an antique “sten gun-type” submachine gun. Produced in enormous numbers by Britain and allies during the Second World War, after initial reliability issues were solved the 9mm Sten was issued to infantry sections, vehicle crews, paratroopers, commandos, and guerrilla fighters.

The Sten became the iconic main weapon of the anti-German occupation French resistance after it was air-dropped to them by the British in huge numbers.

The Mayor of Trappes Ali Rabeh of the socialist Génération.s party said he believed the “shooter was clearly firing randomly and wanted to cause carnage” and a “bloodbath”. The mayor also, in extraordinary additional comments, heavily implied the shooter may have had a racial motive. Le Parisien stated in their report that the mayor claimed the killed victim was “of African origin” and one of the injured is “Maghrebian” [a region in north-west Africa]. He called these details “noteworthy” and said it was now up to the courts to decide whether, based on that, the alleged killer “acted with a racist motive”.

Trappes is a multicultural Paris suburb that repeatedly hit the headlines during the Syrian civil war for the 70 young people who left the neighbourhood to travel to the warzone and enlist to fight with the Islamic State. The West Point Counter-Terrorism Centre noted in a 2016 report on The Islamic State’s External Operations and the French-Belgian Nexus:

…A group of French operatives who were also selected… All belonged to the “Trappes network,” a cluster of extremists from the eponymous town 20 miles southwest of Paris. Among them was Walid Hamam, a KAM member who posed as a Syrian refugee in Greece.

There was a suspected terror attack in Trappes in 2018, then a man shouting “Allahu Akhbar” killed two with a knife.

In 2021 the suburb hit the headlines again amid a row about whether the French state even controls the Trappes neighbourhood at all. The Professor Didier Lemaire affair saw the philosopher teacher, who lectured at a local Trappes school, allegedly put under police guard after penning a letter in support of slain teacher Samuel Paty who was beheaded for showing an image of Mohamed in class.

Writing of life in Trappes, Lemaire said: “In Trappes, there is no longer a mixed hairdresser. Maghreb women can no longer enter cafes. There is a lot of pressure on women to wear the veil… The synagogue burned down, the Jews left. Then there was the exodus of other populations. And now it is the moderate Muslims and atheists who are leaving”. Lemaire called the Paris suburb a “lost town” of the French Republic and added: “all these young people who are raised with the idea that the French are their enemies, sooner or later, they will take action”.

A New York Times report of the time stated that Professor Lemaire said: “Trappes is finished… they won”, and that these remarks brought condemnation from Trappes Mayor Rabeh, who remains in office today, leading to a “media firestorm that lasted for weeks”. The paper identified the Trappes suburb as one “built in the 1970s to house immigrant workers from former French colonies”.

Responding to Friday’s attack, the Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron’s French government Sébastien Lecornu reflected on the “very serious events” of the morning abd saud tge full resources of the state had been mobilised in response. President Macron himself said he felt “deep emotion” at the attack and said “Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and all the residents… Recognition to our law enforcement forces who have already proceeded with the arrest of the perpetrator. The national antiterrorist prosecutor’s office has taken charge.”

Opposition leader and presidential hopeful for the forthcoming 2027 elections Marine Le Pen of the sovereigntist National Rally party called the “massacre” a “barbaric act”. She said the motivations had to be established and the perpetrator “severely punished”.

More follows