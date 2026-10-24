Clashes and chaotic scenes have once again broken out in cities across France as the Islamo-Leftist (Green-Red) protest movement continues into its second month.

UPDATE 2030: According to Le Figaro, there were “sustained clashes” between rioters and police in the Western French city of Nantes, where protesters reportedly broke through the police line and reached an area prohibited by authorities. The paper of record said that clashes took place in “various locations in the city centre between groups of demonstrators, throwing café chairs and other projectiles at police vehicles, and law enforcement, who made extensive use of tear gas, water cannons, and stun grenades.”

UPDATE 1940: At least five businesses were looted in different parts of the multicultural city of Marseille. This reportedly included a jewellery shop. So far, 17 people were arrested in connection with the looting, Le Figaro reported.

UPDATE 1920: Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez suggested the policing operation was better on Saturday than last week, noting that hundreds of businesses had already been looted this time last week. He said nearly 1,000 arrests have been made so far and noted that “the day isn’t over yet”. However, Paris Police have claimed they successfully dispersed the demonstration.

The original story continues as follows:

Tensions are high throughout the country as hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets again in the wake of last weekend’s riots, which marked a significant escalation in the supposed movement for better educational standards, with thousands arrested, hundreds of police and firefighters injured, and thousands of businesses looted as the far-left joined forces with youths from largely ethnic minority and Muslim enclave areas.

While authorities sought to ban many demonstrations for fear of a repeat of the riots, unions were allowed to hold demonstrations, and demonstrators in some cities simply refused to abide by the bans, with around half a million protesters expected to take part in protests on Saturday.

According to Paris Police, some 110,000 people took part in marches in the French capital, which remained mostly calm, with only around 65 arrests, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

However, according to Le Figaro, the first significant clashes of the day in Paris broke out near the Hélène Boucher high school, with police being forced to use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

According to the paper, the mostly “masked protesters” chanted “everyone hates the police”. Some 500 radicals are also said to have attacked police near the Cours de Vincennes.

Meanwhile, around 13,000 took part in an “anti-fascist” demonstration in Orléans against the annual conference for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party.

Spokesman for the local gendarmerie, Lieutenant-Colonel Erwan Coiffard, told CNews that since Friday several people had been “apprehended with weapons” and thus prevented from joining the protest. Reports also say police stopped two buses on their way to Orléans, carrying activists from the pro-open-borders Collectif Solidarités Sans-Papiers group, to issue deportation orders.

The prefect of Loiret, Hugues Mouthou, said local authorities identified around 10 people in Orléans as having an “S-File”, meaning they are on the government’s national security watch list. He said at least three were detained.

The Mayor of Orléans, Serge Grouard, said that while the morning’s demonstration took place largely without incident, he acknowledged that it was only the “first phase” and that he was far more concerned about what may happen as evening falls. Therefore, he said that a substantial police presence “remains in place”.

However, even before the evening, there have been some clashes with police and other chaotic scenes in cities across the country, including Lille, where police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators. Last weekend, rioters set fire to the local government tourism office in Lille.

In Grenoble, the Isère prefecture said that around “400 masked individuals in black bloc attire” were seen using mortars and other projectiles to attack police, while also “committing acts of vandalism”.

To the southeast in Nantes, three people were arrested for looting a downtown jewellery store.

Separately, demonstrations were held in both Saint-Étienne and Lyon, despite authorities banning them.

Speaking from the demonstration in Paris, far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon — whose La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party has been accused of stoking the riots — accused the government of seeking to “create a hotbed of disorder” and “sow chaos”.

“The provocations and absolute monarchy—enough is enough!” he said, adding: “There is a magnificent show of mass resolve, collective discipline, and self-control. We must keep our cool and follow the unions’ instructions. This will repeat itself every week.

“It’s still not too late for Emmanuel Macron to give in and respond to the demands! After that, the only way out will be the exit door. Here lies the strength and unity!”