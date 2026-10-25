Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has accused Prime Minister Andy Burnham of plotting a “betrayal” of the British voter by suggesting a backtrack on Brexit to rejoin the European Union’s so-called free movement of people scheme.

Despite the chaos engulfing major EU nations that have embraced mass migration, with multicultural riots being witnessed in recent weeks in Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain, left-wing Labour Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said that the UK should have an “honest discussion” over rejoining the European Union’s open borders scheme that allows for cross-country travel without immigration checks.

Although reclaiming sovereignty over the nation’s borders was a central issue during the 2016 EU referendum, which saw 17.4 million people vote to leave the bloc in the largest democratic exercise in the history of the United Kingdom, Mr Burnham suggested that relinquishing such power could be necessary to reset the relationship with the EU and to forge deeper economic ties.

Burnham, who is set to meet with EU leaders in Brussels next month, told The Times of London that although the freedom of movement system had “very significant challenges associated with it,” when Britain was in the bloc, he argued that “it was a type of immigration that perhaps wasn’t as difficult (as now). Revolving door migration where people would come and then go back is different.”

While the PM did not commit to rejoining the open-borders scheme, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner, an influential member of his cabinet, appeared to back the idea, saying Labour is intent on getting the “best deal for Britain”.

“I would like us to have an honest conversation about what the trade-offs could be and then put that to the people at a general election,” she told the BBC. “The prime minister is clear that you can’t take anything off the table when you’re having a conversation.”

Others within the party, including former minister Jess Phillips, have said that Labour should simply run in the next election on the premise of rejoining the EU outright.

The discussions come despite Mr Burnham explicitly running for parliament during the Makerfield by-election in June on the promise that the Brexit debate was settled and that he would not attempt to relitigate the referendum.

In comments provided to Breitbart London, Brexit boss and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “This is a total betrayal of Brexit Britain and Burnham’s Makerfield pitch.

“He is also deluded to say immigration was different when we were members of the EU. We will fight this dishonesty.”

Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf added: “Andy Burnham saying he is open to reintroducing freedom of movement is insanity. It means 450 million people – plus anyone who can get their hands on citizenship of any EU country – will be eligible to move to the UK. With nothing to stop them.

“Since 2020, 750,000 migrants from the ‘small boat nations’ of Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Eritrea have been granted EU citizenship. Burnham wants to let them move here legally.

“Households with foreign nationals already took a record £11.9bn in Universal Credit welfare payments last year – the majority of them EU nationals. Our public services, finances and culture are already overwhelmed.

“Burnham is determined to open the floodgates further. This is existential to the future of Britain.”