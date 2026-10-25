France: 1,300+ Rioters Arrested, 53 Police Officers Injured in Continued Unrest

Police in France arrested 1,314 rioters Saturday as violent street clashes continue to consume the country, the interior ministry said, adding 53 officers were hurt in clashes.

The arrests occurred as mass violence broke out on the margins of demonstrations in major cities in the preceding 24 hours.

As Breitbart News reported, the clashes and chaotic scenes enveloped cities across France as the anarchic Islamo-Leftist (Green-Red) protest movement continues.

It was the second consecutive weekend of social turmoil in France, which is bound for presidential elections to choose a successor to departing leftist President Emmanuel Macron who is reaching his two-term limit.

More than a month of unrest that started with protests in high schools for more funding and teachers is shaking Macron’s authority in the final months of his presidency before voters choose his successor in May.

FRANCE24 reports the interior ministry said police responded to 75 fires during Saturday’s protests, adding 24 shops were broken into and looted at the most recent count.

“Several investigations have been opened,” it said in a statement, without giving details. It said the rest of Saturday night, after the clashes had died down, was “calm.”

The ministry statement on Sunday did not say how many protesters were hurt.

Late Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez spoke of two serious injuries among rioters: one in Toulouse and one in Clermont-Ferrand.