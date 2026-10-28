Ceuta: Two Vehicles Set Alight in Recurring Pattern of Post-Invasion Violence

Two vehicles were set alight in the Spanish city of Ceuta on Wednesday morning in what has become a recurring pattern of random violence following the mass illegal migrant invasion.

The Spanish North African exclave, which will soon mark the third month anniversary of the late July migrant invasion, experienced another night of arson as authorities continue to determine if there is a connection between the recurring fires and the unclear circumstances and facts behind them.

El Pueblo de Ceuta reports that officials from the city’s SEIS Fire and Rescue Service went through an “extremely complex” night that saw them respond to four different emergencies in the span of three hours during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The first incident, the outlet detailed, took place at around 02:20 a.m. (local time). Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish a pile of burning trash and scrap at the Arcos Quebrados neighborhood. One of the burning piles was placed near homes and vehicles, and other in a lower area of the neighborhood.

Firefighters reportedly stressed to El Pueblo de Ceuta that over the past weeks the area has become a “veritable open-air dump” for trash and scrap metal, urging for immediate solutions to the deplorable situation.

Roughly an hour after the first incident was reported, firefighters responded to another emergency call at around 03:40 a.m. at El Príncipe neighborhood.

On their arrival, the firefighters found a Citroën vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

While the flames were successfully extinguished, the fires caused significant damage to a second vehicle parked ahead. According to local outlets, the owner managed to move the vehicle before it suffered additional damages.

A third emergency was reported an hour later, at 04:55 a.m., prompting SEIS firefighters to drive to the Los Rosales neighborhood, where a second burning vehicle was found in a parking lot behind the area’s police station.

Much like the Citroën, the second car was fully engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed. Minues later, at 05:30 a.m., a fourth emergency involving another burning trash pile was reported at Arcos Quebrados.

According to El Faro de Ceuta, the circumstances behind the fires remain unclear as of Wednesday morning.

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The four incidents, however, are the latest in a series of recurring fire-related emergencies that have taken place across Ceuta over the past weeks, including repeated instances of burning vehicles.

Last week, at least six different vehicles were burned down in Ceuta — four on Friday and two on Saturday.

El Faro de Ceuta detailed that the fires from Saturday incident spread to the front of a nearby house, causing damages to its facade while also leaving the two burned vehicles completely destroyed.