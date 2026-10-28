Reports: E.U. Dropping Associate Membership Offer to Canada (for Now)

The European Union (E.U.) is dropping the move to make Canada an associate member of the 27-nation bloc, multiple sources reported Wednesday.

CBC News reports a joint statement expected to be released at the 21st Canada-EU summit in Montreal on Thursday, an event hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, will now instead seek out “softer language promising closer ties,” according to anonymous sources who have seen the latest draft of the statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen surprised many six weeks ago when she announced the E.U. would begin the process of making Canada its first associate member — a status that does not exist within the bloc — delivering more questions than answers among some members and Canadian politicians about what that would look like and just who would benefit, the report further notes.

Reuters reports the draft declaration said work to define the relationship would continue until next year’s E.U.-Canada summit.

The report notes ⁠Germany is leading a group that argued they could not sign up to a ​concept that had no legal status and had not yet been fleshed out, diplomats ​said.

There is no precedent or legal definition for ‌an EU “associate ⁠member.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is on record as calling the E.U.’s proposal to make Canada an associate member “laughable” and said if he interpreted the move as a “hostile act,” the U.S. might stop trading with Europe “on many things,” Reuters details.

News that the summit’s joint statement won’t mention associate membership was first reported by Politico.

More to come…