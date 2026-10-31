A constitutional crisis broke out in Warsaw on Friday evening as politicians reportedly physically clashed at the offices of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal amid accusations of a “coup d’etat” by the globalist government of Prime Minsiter Donald Tusk.

A longstanding struggle for control over the Polish judiciary came to a head on Friday as Prime Minister Tusk’s government sought to forcibly appoint judges to the Constitutional Tribunal (TK) and replace its chief Bogdan Święczkowski.

While appointees to the court must be approved by President Karol Nawrocki, the conservative politician who is aligned with the former Law and Justice (PiS) government has so far refused to swear in any of Tusk’s picks. Thus, the prime minsiter, in a supposed bid to restore the rule of law, has sought to circumvent the law and appoint judges through the parliament, having the speaker of the Sejm swear in his selections.

One such appointee, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced that she would be dismissing the head of the Tribunal Bogdan Święczkowski and his Bartłomiej Sochański, as she attempted to take control over the body.

In response, opposition leaders from the conservative Law and Justice party, including PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński and former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, gathered outside of the Tribunal’s building, claiming that the move was unlawful and amounted to a coup, Rzeczpospolita reported.

President Nawrocki cut short a diplomatic trip to Senegal to return to Warsaw over the matter. In a sensational turn, after arriving at the Tribunal, the president was said to have gotten into a scuffle with rival politicians as he tried to enter the building. Three protesters were arrested following the fracas.

Government minister Maciej Berek said: “To use the most delicate of terms – the President forcefully bumped into Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and began pushing his way through a group of other Judges.”

In turn, Nawrocki’s allies accused the judges — whom they labelled as “usurpers” — of using force against him and of violating his constitutional authority by seeking to subvert his role in officially swearing in justices.

Meanwhile, leaked audio from the late-night meeting inside the Tribunal reportedly recorded President Nawrocki telling Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and two others that they are “not judges”.

Additionally, Zbigniew Bogucki, head of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland, was heard accusing Korwin-Piotrowska of staging a “coup d’état”.

Following the chaotic evening, Nawrocki released a statement calling for the “forces of coercion” to leave the Constitutional Tribunal building, while accusing the Tusk government of “violating the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland and forcibly taking over a constitutional body of state.”

“Due to the threat to the internal security of the Republic of Poland, I am calling urgent consultations today with representatives of parliamentary forces in order to stabilize the political situation and restore constitutional order. I thank everyone who is under the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Tribunal,” the president said.

Nawrocki suggested that First President of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapiński, “also does not recognize as legal the actions taken by persons usurping power” over the Tribunal.

While allies of Korwin-Piotrowska appeared to have taken over the Constitutional Tribunal’s website, they did not seem to take control over the body’s X account, which declared: “Ms. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska is not a judge of the Constitutional Tribunal. All persons participating in these actions are committing the crime of a coup d’état.”

For his part, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who is facing a challenging re-election campaign next year, said that his efforts were intended to “restore the rule of law”.

“After years of lawlessness under PiS this is a difficult process, sometimes painful and it requires decisive action. There is no other way,” he said.

Whether Tusk’s pro-EU government is successful in taking control over the Tribunal could have significant ramifications for the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2027, with much of Tusk’s promised domestic reforms having been stifled by President Nawrocki and his PiS predecessor Andrzej Duda.

Dismantling the conservative power structure in the domestic courts has been a longstanding aim of Brussels, with the EU Parliament declaring in 2021 that the Constitutional Tribunal is “illegitimate,” and “unfit to interpret constitution”.

However, there has been international backlash, including from U.S. Ambassador to Poland Thomas Rose, who wrote on X: “The events unfolding tonight at Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are very serious indeed. We appear to be witnessing an unprecedented confrontation over the government’s use of state power and the independence and authority of a constitutional institution.

“Both sides offer sharply different accounts of what happened and why. Whatever the facts ultimately establish, thousands gathering outside the Tribunal make an already dangerous situation more combustible. The last thing Poland needs is a confrontation that spirals into something far worse.”

“America is on Poland’s side. It is not our place to judge or interfere in its internal affairs. Our concern is for the stability, security, and democratic future of a country we are proud to call our friend and ally,” Ambassador Rose added.

“I hope everyone involved—government officials, law enforcement, and demonstrators alike- will take a deep breath, and don’t take any action that could provoke violence or further escalation.”