An attempted murder investigation has opened in Paris after a Molotov cocktail was thrown at police by Halloween rioters on the strife-torn streets of the French capital.

In all four police officers and one gendarme were injured in attacks by far-left extremist groups, three of them burned by targeted incendiary devices.

“Attempted homicide against persons holding public authority” was specifically cited by investigators on Saturday night, Le Figaro reports.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the throwing of the Molotov cocktail by a leftist protester at a riot police officer as an “attempted murder” during the mayhem.

The report further described dramatic images, including photos and videos from AFP, that showed “a homemade bomb exploding at the feet of a member of the security forces at Porte de Charenton (12th arrondissement), slightly injuring him.”

Police responded with tear gas and several baton charges.

Presidential candidates Marine Le Pen (National Rally) and Bruno Retailleau (Les Républicains) both denounced the potentially fatal attack.

“The perpetrators of this attack must be found and punished with the utmost severity,” Marine Le Pen wrote on X, thanking the police for their mobilization.

“Whoever did this must answer for it.”

“Unbearable. The one who did this must answer for it. This is an attempted murder.,” wrote Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republicans (LR) and former Minister of the Interior.

As Breitbart News reported, hundreds of thousands of rioters took to the streets across France on Saturday in a third consecutive weekend of violent demonstrations.

Some 70,000 police and gendarmes were deployed across the country in an effort to keep the peace as multiple arrests followed.

AP reports France’s government estimated that 320,000 people protested nationwide Saturday.

That delivered more than 560 arrests nationwide by the end of the night.

The interior ministry said “radical elements” in cities including Bordeaux, Toulouse and Marseille had attempted to enter city centres “with the aim of carrying out vandalism and looting”.