German authorities have admitted that the Halloween riots which broke out in Frankfurt were mostly a product of the “migrant community” in conjunction with the far-left.

The emerging alliance between the radical left and Islamic migrant background youths for the purpose of sowing public unrest, seen in France over the past month, appears to have been replicated on Halloween evening in the multicultural German city of Frankfurt, which has been so transformed by mass migration that it now stands as a minority-majority city.

According to Hessian Interior Minister Roman Poseck, some 17 shops were damaged during the riots, while five were looted. Despite police estimating that there were between 1,000 and 1,500 violent rioters, only 54 have been arrested so far.

“Tonight’s events must have clear consequences. This group of perpetrators was predominantly of migrant background. And we must address that as well,” Poseck said per Die Welt. “There can be no false taboos here.”

A total of 17 shops were damaged in the riots, and five were looted. According to Poseck, police arrested 54 people. The suspects were aged between 13 and 29 years old.

Following the riots in Frankfurt/Main, the Hessian Interior Minister Roman said a special commission has been formed to study the events, while vowing to pay more attention to migrant communities at future demonstrations.

“I want to make it very clear: In doing so, we are also protecting the many people with a migration background in our country who abide by the law,” he said.

“I must say that what I saw deeply shocked me,” he continued. This cannot continue. “We cannot surrender the country to those who act with such violence against our police.”

Police said they had “completely cordoned off the Zeil shopping street,” one of Germany’s most popular shopping areas. Nevertheless, multiple shops suffered from looting, even a gun store.

A total of one hundred police officers were injured during the riots in Frankfurt, including one seriously. As was the case in Paris on Saturday evening, police in Frankfurt also came under attack with Molotov cocktails. At the end of the evening, the Special Operations Unit (SEK) was called upon to provide backup to police during the street battles

The riots in Frankfurt came amid nationwide protests held to emulate the growing movement in France and elsewhere across Europe. It has been estimated that around 120,000 people took to the streets in 30 cities in Germany on Saturday for the so-called “Gen Z regulate” protests.

Violent scenes were also witnessed in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, and Stuttgart, forcing police in some instances to deploy dispersal methods like water cannons.

The federal government’s Interior Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, remarked: “Violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from the migrant community hijacked the peaceful demonstrations from the afternoon last night… The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable. This breach of the peace must be met with harsh punishments.”

The government has faced criticism for allowing riots to break out, including from the opposition anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The leader of the AfD in the Hessian State Parliament, Robert Lambrou, said: “The violence in Frankfurt is appalling and once again an urgent appeal to the CDU/CSU-SPD coalition to finally take a closer look at left-wing extremists and migrant violence… It is obvious that this also involves unresolved problems with migration.”