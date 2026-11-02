Prime Minister Andy Burnham has reportedly allowed in at least 10,000 illegal boat migrants into Britain since coming to power, as arrivals surged over the weekend.

According to analysis from GB News, some 10,139 migrants have successfully reached UK shores by illegally crossing the English Channel from the beaches of France since Andy Burnham took power in a Westminster palace coup in July.

The broadcaster calculated that this means Burnham is averaging 97.5 illegal boat migrant arrivals per day, which is higher than his Tory predecessors Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Rishi Sunak.

GB News calculated that Burnham’s daily average is only slightly better than former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, whose average stood at 103.6 after having allowed at least 77,183 illegal boat migrants into the country before he was ousted from office by Burnham.

The Labour government has claimed success in confronting the crisis by noting that illegal Channel arrivals are down over the previous year, 22,608 compared to 36,954 at this point last year.

However, since coming to power in 2024, the left-wing party has allowed in 87,259 illegal boat migrants, compared to 127,896 during the preceding six years of Conservative governance.

Responding to the recent spike in arrivals, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage noted that economists have estimated that each illegal migrant will cost British taxpayers £330,000 during their lifetimes.

“Over 1,200 illegal migrants have broken into Britain since Thursday… So, our lack of borders since Thursday will cost us roughly around £396 million,” he estimated.

Farage’s Shadow Home Secretary, Zia Yusuf, who would be charged with controlling Britain’s immigration system should Reform UK come to power at the next general election, reiterated the party’s pledge to deport all illegals that the Tories and Labour have allowed into the country.

Yusuf also said that a Reform government would deploy the Royal Navy to the English Channel so that “not one more makes it to our shores.”

The entrepreneur turned Reform campaigner noted that the number of arrivals of mostly young male illegals in just the past four days represented over a “battalion’s worth of military-age men arriving on our beaches” and warned that the government has no idea if terrorists or other violent actors are among their ranks.

A Home Office spokesman recently said: “We have made progress tackling the small boats. Crossings are down significantly, and we have just recorded the lowest number of summer arrivals since 2020.

“Joint efforts with international partners have prevented over 50,000 crossing attempts and seized 1,100 boats and engines since the election. But we must go further. That’s why we are boosting the number of officers on the ground in France and removing the pull factors drawing people here through illegal and dangerous routes.”