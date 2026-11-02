Spain: Alleged Violent Riot Organizers Arrested in Malaga amid Thwarted Halloween Riots

Spanish police authorities detained two individuals who allegedly attempted to organize violent weekend riots in the Andalusian province of Málaga, local outlets reported.

The arrests are part of a broader police operation that Spanish outlets affirm led to the “failure” of planned nationwide riots, as no major violent incident occurred in Spain over the weekend despite numerous calls and threats issued in recent days.

The two unidentified detainees — one adult, and one minor — are reportedly believed to be involved with Blocus (“Blockade” in French), a group that recently issued numerous online calls threatening with a wave of violent riots across Spain “inspired” by the violent protests that engulfed France in chaos throughout October. Last week, content published on social media attributed to Blocus called for a violent nationwide wave of protests on Saturday to coincide with Halloween.

The Spanish radio network Cadena SER, citing information from the Spanish National Police, detailed on Monday morning that the two individuals were arrested in the city of Fuengirola on Saturday. The detainees were reportedly caught right as they were in the midst of preparations for violent riots that, had they not been thwarted, would have involved the looting and pillaging of local commercial establishments throughout the evening and night hours of October 31.

Both detainees now face charges of conspiracy to commit public disturbances and conspiracy to commit property crimes, among other offenses.

Per Cadena SER, the adult detainee was the alleged organizer Blocus Fuengirola, a messaging chat group where would-be rioters were being in incited to commit violent actions. Details of the modus operandi that they had to follow were distributed through the chat.

The radio station pointed out that Saturday’s arrest occurred hours after another individual was detained on Friday, October 30, after authorities determined that the individual was encouraging people to set fires to targets in commercial districts on Fuengirola and Marbella during Halloween night.

At press time Monday morning, Spanish outlets observed that seven individuals have so far been arrested in the region over the past days for their alleged involvement in Blocus’ plans to stage Halloween riots, including separate calls for violent protests in Valencia and Bilbao alongside Fuengirola and Marbella.

The recent violent protests and riots that took place in Barcelona and Bilbao, as well as the then-impending threat from Halloween riots across Spain prompted the nation’s law enforcement agencies to deploy additional security forces and ramp up efforts to track down the alleged organizers of the protests. Numerous businesses across Spain’s main cities had reportedly taken precautions to safeguard their commercial establishments ahead of Halloween night.

Per the outlet El Español, Blocus’ plans for Halloween riots in Spain largely failed, as “practically no riots” took place on October 31. Instead, the police’s efforts reportedly led to the detention of about 20 individuals across Spain and the identification of “over 2,200” individuals linked to Blocus — a summary that the outlet described as a “total failure” for the group.

The newspaper 20 Minutos, for its part, highlighted over the weekend that the increased police activity prevented riots in the capital city of Madrid from taking place on Saturday. Law enforcement’s efforts also prevented new riots in Barcelona and Bilbao, among other cities.

While no major incident occurred in Spain over the weekend, other European nations such as Germany, however endured a new weekend of violent riots, with German government officials acknowledging that members of the “migrant community” and the far-left were behind the violent protests.