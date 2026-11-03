Ceuta local government authorities on Monday presented a “War Budget” for 2027 aimed at tackling the consequences of the ongoing late July mass illegal migrant invasion of its territory.

Spanish outlets detailed that the North African Exclave’s government presented the 448.48 million euro budget under the slogan “Ceuta is not for sale, Ceuta is defended,” one of the most-recurring chants espoused across the numerous peaceful protests that have taken place in Ceuta and mainland Spain against the invasion of the city over the past three months.

Speaking at the budget’s official presentation, Kissy Chandiramani, Councillor of Finance, Economic Transition, and Digital Transformation of the autonomous government of Ceuta, detailed that the funding allocations contained in the “war budget” aim to guarantee public services, maintain daily operations, and address consequences of the invasion without abandoning the development of projects that the city had already planned before the chaotic late July events.

Per El Faro de Ceuta, Chandiramani detailed that the budget has been structured in four major priorities — the protection of the people of Ceuta by maintaining essentials services, supporting neighborhoods, and ensuring safety; restoring spaces and areas affected with the goal of returning normalcy to the ailing exclave; sustain local employment, investment, and the confidence of families; and demand an “adequate” response from the Central government and the European Union “in line with Ceuta’s border circumstances.”

The Councillor emphasized that the ongoing situation at the exclave has left Ceuta in a state of incertitude over what will happen before the end of the year and the start of 2027, hence, the need for a “war budget” that can help facilitate the functioning of the invaded city.

“What we are asking for is a return to normalcy, and we are still quite far from achieving that normalcy,” Chandiramani said. “And until that normalcy is restored, the city must mobilize all the extraordinary resources that are necessary.”

Chandiramani detailed that the budget includes a seven million euro provision to cover the extraordinary cleaning costs that the city will have to pay over the next five months as a result of the invasion. Additionally, the official detailed that Ceuta has had additional expenditures between 300,000 to 400,000 euros per month to cover the payment of extra hours for security personnel ever since the invasion began.

The budget also reportedly features a 4.3 million fund for any emergencies that could occur in Ceuta after January 1, 2027. Said budget allocation can also be used towards the recovery of mountains, beaches, green areas, and neighborhoods affected by the invasion.

She warned that if the situation in Ceuta does not return to normal before January 1, 2027, the extraordinary budget expedites will be upheld. Ceuta will hold its next local government elections on May 23, 2027. Chandiramani pointed out that whichever new government is chosen at the polls will have to confront the city’s ongoing extraordinary necessities.

“Therefore, the budget projections we have made are conservative and balanced, but they must address this extraordinary situation, and it is the responsibility of the Government of Spain and the European Union to provide support and assistance to the city of Ceuta,” Chandiramani said.

“And we will not waver in our determination to seek assistance from whoever is necessary,” she continued.

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Referring to the existing “temporary” migrant shelters setup by the Spanish socialist central government, Chandiramani explained to El Español that the Ceuta government has not receive any information on the rental government’s plans to dismantle the facilities — insisting that the Ceuta government wants those occupied spaces to recover their regular use “as soon as possible.”

“But ‘as soon as possible’ expresses an intention; we need the central government to put together a schedule for closing and restoring the facilities, coordinated with the City and the Port Authority,” she said. “Absolutely nothing has been conveyed to us.”

She further emphasized that it should be up to the Spanish central government to assume the financial costs of the dismantlement of the migrant shelters and the subsequent cleanup and recovery costs, stressing, “Ceuta’s residents must not endure an additional burden over their closure.”