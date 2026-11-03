Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has vowed to revoke citizenships obtained under Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood “major u-turn” on immigration from migrants who make Britain poorer.

Following intense pressure from the left-wing backbenches of the governing Labour Party, Home Secretary Mahmood — once pitched as an immigration hawk who understood the detrimental impacts of mass migration — capitulated on Monday, announcing new immigration rules that would allow for illegals to gain citizenship and for certain migrants to potentially obtain citizenship within just a few years.

Under the new policy, most immigrants will now have to wait ten years rather than five to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain, a permanent residency status that allows foreigners to live, study, and work in the United Kingdom without any time restriction. Those granted ILR can typically apply for citizenship within a year.

Mahmood said that to obtain ILR, migrants must have a clean criminal record, not be on welfare, not owe the government tax or healthcare debts, and pass an English language test.

“This is the foundation of settlement. The non-negotiable expectations that I make of anyone who seeks to live here permanently,” she said.

However, some will not have to wait as long, including those who earn more than £125,141 a year, who will only have to wait three years. Meanwhile, those in skilled public sector jobs, such as doctors, nurses, and teachers, will only have to wait five years before applying for permanent residency. This comes despite the Migration Advisory Committee finding that doing so would cost taxpayers billions in healthcare services and welfare.

Mahmood’s own ministry estimated that the 117,000 care workers expected to be granted permanent residency between 2026 and 2030 under the old rules would cost the country £4.2 billion during their lifetimes, and £9.5 billion when accounting for the relatives they would be allowed to bring into Britain.

Responding to the announcement, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said on Monday evening that, if elected, his party would review all citizenships granted under Mahmood’s scheme and revoke citizenship from those deemed a net negative for the country.

“Normal countries don’t give out work visas, allow you to bring dependents, automatically give you Indefinite Leave to Remain, and then one year later citizenship. We are uniquely stupid in doing this, and we’ve been uniquely stupid in doing this for far too many years,” Mr Farage said.

“Our position is very, very clear: Anybody under this scheme that’s been opened today, and I believe today is just the opening of the door, anybody that goes through to ILR and citizenship under this scheme, we will review each and every single one of those citizenships if they are granted.

“This goes against the grain of everything that British citizenship is supposed to have meant over the centuries, and will go through each and every one and analyse whether there are benefit to the British economy.”

Farage has previously pledged that if his Reform party is given power, they would abolish the Indefinite Leave to Remain system and replace it with an American-style work visa, which would need to be renewed every five years rather than granting permanent residency.

The party has estimated that the so-called Boriswave — the millions of migrants who came to the UK between 2020 and 2024 — will be a net drain to the taxpayer of £622.5 billion ($849bn) by 2085.

Reform has also promised to prohibit all foreigners living in Britain from receiving welfare benefits. Shadow Chancellor Robert Jenrick has estimated that this would save the UK taxpayer some £21 billion ($28.5bn) by 2029.

Some have warned that Mahmood’s scheme may incentivise further legal and illegal immigration. In a statement provided to Breitbart London, Migration Watch UK chairman Alp Mehmet said: “This weak and pusillanimous reaction does a disservice to British taxpayers and rides roughshod over the clear wishes of the public. Ms Mahmood clearly has no stomach for a fight with the open-borders zealots in her party, who appear to include the Prime Minister. Taken together, these announcements could lead to immigration on an even greater scale than the Boriswave.”