Several European international flights have been redirected or grounded after they subjected to a series of bomb threats.

Eight flights have received apparently fake bomb threats across Europe in a little over 24 hours, an unusual intensity of reports which has led to inevitable speculation they are a coordinated attempt to disrupt air traffic.

In all cases after the bomb threats were made the aircraft were landed, evacuated, and searched by police and specialist bomb disposal teams. According to the information released by the airports and national governments involved, no explosives have been found in any of the aircraft.

The Polish capital Warsaw had two such flights, one a Boeing 737 MAX with national carrier LOT flying from London, and another with Danish airline SAS from Copenhagen.

The Bulgarian capital Sofia also had two bomb threat flights. Both with Hungarian airline Wizzair, the flights were from Milan Bergamo and Dublin. Rome too had two investigated after bomb threats were made, both with airline Ryanair from Dublin and Lisbon.

A seventh flight from Manchester, England was diverted to Murcia airport in Spain to be searched. A further flight that may fit the pattern of the fake bomb threats was a Wizzair flight from London to Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday which was diverted to Budapest, Hungary for investigation.

In at least some of the cases, the bomb threats were made by Email. No information has been made public on potential culprits for the bomb scares.