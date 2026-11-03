Reports: Presumptive Main Organizer of French-Style Riots in Spain Allegedly in France Before Barcelona Protests

A 20-year-old man of Pakistani origin believed to be the main organizer of the French-inspired Blocus riots movement in Spain had allegedly travelled to France before the events of the violent October 24 riots in Barcelona, local outlets revealed.

The man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed by authorities at press time, was described by El Español on Tuesday as a “Spanish citizen of Pakistani descent, and a member of a family that has long been established in Valencia.”

The 20-year-old remains under pretrial detention and denied bail after Spanish Civil Guard officials aprehended him on Friday at the Valencian municipality of Picanya.

The arrest occcured just hours before the Blocus (“Blockade in French”) group intended to stage mass riots across Spain’s main cities on October 31 to coincide with Halloween “inspired” by the recent wave of violent protests that took place in France. No such mass riots took place in Spain on that day.

The investigators, however have reportedly determined the accused 20-year-old visited France in the days before the October 24 riots in Barcelona. Unnamed judiciary sources disclosed to El Español that an analysis of the information found in the man’s cellphone device and computers suggests that the detainee directly participated in the planning and development of the October 24 Barcelona riots.

It is reportedly believed the detainee also administered mass chat groups at the Telegram, Signal, and WhatsApp messaging platforms to promote and entice others to participate in the now-thwarted October 31 Halloween riots in Spain.

RELATED: Trump to Voters Worldwide After Mass Migrant Invasion of Spain — Be Careful with Socialism

The investigators argued that the planned riots called for the looting of luxury stores without police presence, urging would-be protesters to conceal their faces so that their identities could not be known. Most notably, a calendar of planned public disorder acts was found during the investigations, with dates marked all through the end of November. Other individuals under his “orders” are believed to be part of the broader Blocus organization.

In addition to traveling to France, investigators also determined that the individual has visited Turkey “on numerous occasions,” a detail that investigators reportedly argued, “indicates an ability to travel and sufficient financial means, either their own or their family’s, to take these trips.” The Spanish outlet El Diario, also citing unnamed judiciary sources, pointed out that one of the Telegram accounts used by the individual to organize the riots is linked to a Turkish phone.

In addition to the information obtained from the man’s electronic devices, the detainee had reportedly published a video in which he proclaimed himself to be the “leader of Blocus Spain.”

The findings and analysis of the data were cited by a local judge that upheld the man’s arrest on grounds that there is enough evidence to suggest a risk of criminal recidivism and a possible escape, given that the detainee counts with enough economic resources to travel with ease.

He now reportedly faces charges of participating in a criminal organization aimed at mobilizing and inciting people nationwide to commit serious public disturbances; burglary of commercial establishments; and malicious damage.

Additionally, El Diario noted, the judge presiding over the case agreed with a request from the prosecution, and ordered the closure of all of the accounts used by the man to organize the riots, and banned him from utilizing social media during his detention at the Picassent prison in Valencia.

In addition to the 20 year-old man, Spanish police authorities have detained several individuals who are believed to be involved in the planning of the riots over the past days — including a pair of minor girls aged 14 and 17, who now stand accused of promoting the October 24 Barcelona riots.