Leaders of the ‘Multinational Force’ preparing to rapidly deploy to Ukraine have emphasised that while the troops involved will be permitted to fire back at Russian soldiers if attacked, the purpose is “defensive in nature” and not meant to provoke.

The joint Anglo-French-led coalition force of Western militaries preparing to move to Ukraine in the case of a Trump White House-brokered ceasefire are to run a simulated rapid deployment with thousands of troops backed by military aviation. Starting next week, Exercise Koalicja will be a fraction of the size of the full-size force that would theoretically roll out to post-ceasefire Ukraine, but will test plans and logistical capabilities to move large amounts of men and equipment rapidly in Eastern Europe.

Among the approximately 2,800 soldiers to be deployed to Poland — which is standing in for Ukraine in the exercise — are troops from Britain, France, Poland, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkey. While troops practice rapid deployment on the ground, military aircraft including a contribution from Britain of Eurofighter Typhoon interceptors and Voyager air transport-tanker jets will simulate the return of civil aviation to Ukraine’s skies for the first time in years.

Per a UK Ministry of Defence statement, the Multinational Force-Ukraine (MNF-U) is “not a peacekeeping or a ceasefire-monitoring force, nor is it connected to NATO”. Its purpose is “reassurance” and helping Ukraine to regenerate its armed forces and economy. The Guardian states an unnamed government source emphasised that the eventual MNF-U deployment would be “defensive in nature” but the rules of engagement wouldn’t leave European troops defenceless.

If fired upon they could shoot back, it is stated.

Explaining the MNF-U, the British government said it was not trying to confront Russia. They said in their statement:

Ukraine’s security is central to the UK’s own security. The Russian state chose to invade Ukraine, undermining European security and the principle that international borders cannot be changed by force. A stable, secure Ukraine helps protect the UK, Europe and the wider rules-based international order… The UK has never sought confrontation with Russia and has no quarrel with the Russian people. But not seeking confrontation does not mean failing to defend ourselves and our Allies. The UK will continue to support Ukraine’s right to defend itself, protect UK and European security and work with Allies to deter future threats.

Another key emphasis of the deployment is the lack of U.S. involvement, even down to avoiding American technologies for the “reassurance” force. The Eurofighter Typhoon and Voyager strategic aircraft are both European-made, and it is stated troops will not use Starlink satellites for communication.

Beyond this month’s exercise, should the MNF-U ever deploy, this may be easier for some partner nations than others. American military technology is widespread through the armed forces of European NATO allies, and several members would struggle to field a contribution to the air policing aspect of the mission without the use of American-made fighter jets.