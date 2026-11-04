Spanish Transport Minister Resigns Days After Deadly Train Crash Kills 69

Spain’s Transport Minister Óscar Puente presented his resignation before the Spanish Congress on Tuesday — almost a week after a tragic train accident killed 69 people in Urda, Toledo.

Puente affirmed before the lawmakers that his resignation is an act of “political dignity,” and asserted that a minister “cannot remain in office” after Spain suffered two deadly train accidents this year — last week’s and a separate accident in January that killed 46.

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Minister Puente appeared before Congress on Tuesday for a hearing on the recent Urda train accident that reportedly lasted about four hours. El Español observed that, throughout the hearing, Puente rebutted calls from lawmakers from the anti-mass migration VOX party and the center-right People’s Party (PP) calling for his resignation and to take responsibility last week’s tragedy — only for Puente to announce his resignation in the final minutes of the hearing at around 09:08 p.m. (local time).

Per the BBC, allies of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) also called for Puente’s resignation during the hearing.

Puente affirmed before the Spanish Congress he took the decision to resign “within the first minutes” after the Urda train accident, but waited to make the announcement public after the first investigations into the deadly tragedy had taken course.

“That is what I first conveyed to my family. A Minister of Transportation in a country like Spain cannot remain in office after two accidents of this severity in less than a year, no matter how different they may be or whether or not I bear direct responsibility for them,” Puente told the Spanish Congress. “It is a matter of political dignity, consistency, and empathy for the victims.”

Spanish outlets detailed that Puente not just resigned from his ministerial position on Tuesday, he also announced that he is also withdrawing his name from the PSOE’s lists in Valladolid for the upcoming November 29 snap elections.

According to local outlets, Spanish Equality Minister Ana Redondo will replace Puente in the socialists’ Valladolid list — however, Puente’s name will still appear on the ballot, as the electoral material has already been printed and prepared for the upcoming election.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez published a message in support of Puente on social media following the Minister’s resignation.

“Óscar Puente stood up, offered solutions, and then stepped aside. Out of dignity. Of his own free will. Out of respect for the victims and the progressive cause,” Sánchez wrote.

“Politicians like him bring honor to our country and show us that we are not all the same. While some just preach, others give their all,” he continued. “Thank you for everything, partner.”

A replacement for Óscar Puente is reportedly expected to be announced by the Spanish government on Wednesday, November 4.

A recent poll published last week indicates that the Urda train tragedy has further hindered the chances of the Sánchez administration to stay in power in the upcoming snap elections. Per the poll, a coalition between the PP and VOX is highly expected to secure an absolute majority that will allow it to form a new government.