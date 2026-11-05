European air traffic has again been targeted by a rash of apparently false bomb threats, with several flights again diverted, grounded, and searched.

A flight from Dublin to Rome was escorted by a fighter jet to a French military base over an alleged threat and over a dozen other flights across Europe were subjected to bomb scares as another wave of malicious disruption hits airlines. While no link between the apparently coordinated bomb threats has yet been proven, it is the second time this week that flights have been targeted with bomb hoaxes just this week, with at least eight flights hit on Tuesday.

So far, it is known that 18 flights going to airports in Italy, Bulgaria, Czechia, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Austria, and Romania have been subjected to what on inspection have turned out to be bomb hoaxes. Two aircraft have also been inspected on runways at British airports after bomb threats were made.

The number has been steadily climbing through the morning and yet more aircraft may be diverted, landed, or delayed for inspection.

Today’s disruption bears several similarities with Tuesday’s hoaxes. Then, each of the cases involved a threat being communicated to an airline and the aircraft being grounded to be searched by specialist police, and in each case no bomb was found. Today, as on Tuesday, in at least some cases the threats were made by email.

The European Union has 27 member states but the countries hit hardest in these apparent hoaxes have seen a lot of overlap in both cases. On Tuesday Poland, Bulgaria, Italy, and Spain were involved and while today’s incidents have hit more countries, it is that same core group apparently hardest impacted, with 13 of bomb email flights today flying to or from airports in those nations.

Investigations are ongoing but no accusations have yet been made about who might be behind the highly disruptive rash of bomb threats. European Union transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas has said the bloc is investigating but it is “too early to draw conclusions on whether the reported incidents are linked” at this stage.

France’s Le Figaro notes a particularly dramatic turn of events on Thursday morning, when an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was intercepted by a Rafale fighter jet to escort it to a French military base near Paris for investigation over a bomb threat. The flight, with six crew and 151 passengers may have bene flying directly over Paris at the time the bomb threat became known, air tracking suggests.