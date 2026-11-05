Italian Foreign Minister Tajani Says Giorgia Meloni ‘Is Not MAGA’

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday affirmed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “is not MAGA” and neither he nor the PM have been “Trumpists.”

Tajani spoke with Italy’s Il Messagero on Wednesday, delivering his first public remarks with regard to the United States’ recent midterm elections. Per the newspaper, Tajani affirmed that surveys had already anticipated the outcome, and said that a sitting U.S. president “almost always lose midterm elections.”

The results, Tajani reportedly said, do not change the relationship between Italy and the U.S., describing America as the nation’s main ally that represents the other side of the West and the largest democracy in the world.” The Foreign Minister, however, said that talking to Republicans “doesn’t mean being a Trump supporter,” adding that Meloni “has said ‘no’ to Trump many times.”

“We’ve never been Trumpists. Not even Meloni is a MAGA supporter, for heaven’s sake. We’re conservatives,” Tajani reportedly affirmed, noting that he is instead a “Berlusconian,” referring to late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his Forza Italia party, of which Tajani is part of.

Il Messagero described Tajani’s remarks as a “clear” distancing of President Donald Trump. The newspaper, however, noted that Tajani “has never waved the MAGA flag.”

According to Tajani, the Democrats’ victory in the midterms should not affect Trump supporters among the Italian right wing, as, according to him, it is a vote that has never affected “the balance of power in Italy.” Tajani noted that the current Italian government “also worked well” during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden and his Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

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“Our point of reference, the European People’s Party’s point of reference in America, is the Republican Party,” Tajani said. “Having ties with Republicans doesn’t mean being a Trump supporter.”

“I have never been MAGA and I never will be. Never,” Tajani stressed.

The Italian Foreign Minister reportedly emphasized that regardless of the results, Italy is an ally of the United States, and added, “being allies means being friends who look their counterparts int he eye with their backs straight and their heads held high.”

“We are allies of the United States, and we respect the will of the American people. We respect the results always and in any case, whether the Republicans win or the Democrats win,” Tajani said. “Our relationship with the U.S. remains unchanged.”

“Precisely because it is a great democracy, we are loyal allies. And we stand tall as such. A great democracy votes as it sees fit, and it is not our place to comment or intervene,” he added.

Asked by Il Messagero if Meloni did not seek a “special, and at times exclusive” relationship with Trump, the Italian Foreign Minister insisted that Meloni “Isn’t a MAGA supporter, she’s an Italian and an European conservative leader.”

“She’s a woman of the right, not the far right. It seems to me she’s said ‘no’ to Trump many times. And judging by how he reacted, I don’t think he took it well,” Tajani reportedly said.

“Let me remind you that I canceled a visit to the United States because of Trump’s remarks to the prime minister,” he continued.

The Foreign Minister asserted that the midterm elections in the United States do not give any “signals,” and told the newspaper, “Sure, you might be more or less happy with the results, but can you explain to me what Ohio or Texas have to do with Basilicata and Molise?”

PM Meloni herself has not publicly commented on the results of the midterms at press time.

Asked by reporters in Rome for comment on the U.S. elections on Thursday, Meloni reportedly answered, “We’ll talk about America another time. Today is Armed Forces Day.” Italy marks November 4 to commemorate it’s National Unity and Armed Forces Day to celebrate the country’s victory in World War I and the completion of its unification process.

As Breitbart News reported, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that he believes the U.S. midterms’ results was “influenced above all by the wars, international tensions and the increase in the cost of living, the consequences of which fall directly on families.”

“The hope is that this vote can represent an acceleration towards the end of the conflicts and a return to peace,” Salvini said.