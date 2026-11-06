Bomb threats have been sent into European airlines for the third day this week, leaving dozens of flights disrupted and thousands of travellers inconvenienced, as the apparently coordinated disruption spreads to threats against broadcasters.

At least 20 flights were diverted, grounded, or inspected by bomb disposal experts across Europe on Friday as the continent’s air travel system was again hit by a wave of what appear to be, again, vexatious bomb hoaxes. It is the third day multiple flights have been disrupted across Europe this week, with over 50 flights targeted with emails claiming planted bombs since Monday.

While earlier spates of bomb hoaxes targeted mainly European low-cost airlines, this appears to have developed on Friday after bomb threats were also emailed into a spread of Irish newspapers and broadcasters.

Some broadcasts of Irish state media RTÉ defaulted to continuity music on Friday morning as staff were evacuated. In another case, a radio station was only kept on air as the broadcast was switched from the headquarters-based studios to an external broadcast truck.

The Irish government has decried the emails as “hoax threats” and said it is investigating who may be behind them. They said in a statement on Friday: “The threats made this morning against media organisations here are very serious.

“Hoax threats such as these cause fear, distress and disruption to people going about their daily lives and activities… these threats come on the heels of the ongoing disruption to aviation around Europe caused by similar threats, and it seems likely that this is a coordinated campaign of disruption.”

In the air, planes were subject to bomb hoaxes through Friday. Four flights flying over French airspace were escorted to the ground by fighter jets scrambled by Paris, following an incident on Thursday when an airliner refused to comply with instructions to divert to a military airbase for investigation and had to be intercepted.

The Hungarian government also scrambled jet fighters three times on Friday to intercept bomb threat flights in its airspace.

While the aviation authorities in European countries have been much less forthcoming on details about flights impacted by bomb threats on Friday compared to previous days — perhaps suggesting a change in tactic to reduce publicity or gratification for those behind the hoax emails — earlier patterns of flights targeted being from budget airlines and particularly targeting a relatively small group of European countries remained today.

On Friday, flights travelling to or from the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Romania, Czechia, and Cyprus were impacted.

In at least some cases it has been revealed the emails sent to airlines making threats have been signed in the name of Russian extremist group ‘Male State’. An anti-gender equality “online hate group”, it was so extreme in harassing feminists and others it was banned in Russia back in 2021.

Whether the group actually still exists or if the name has been involved as a red herring in service of the psychological warfare being waged by the bomb hoaxers is not at all clear. British state broadcaster the BBC notes a social media account associated with Male State founder Vladislav Pozdnyakov dismissed the claims his former organisation was behind the hoaxes was absurd given it hasn’t existed “for many years”.

Open Source Intelligence analysis collective Bellingcat wrote in 2022 that despite being banned in Russia ‘Male State’ — an “online gang of racists, homophobes and misogynists” — was active then online in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.