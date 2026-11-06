Pope Leo XIV departed from Rome en route to Latin America on Friday morning to begin a 12-day Apostolic journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru.

The Pontiff will visit the three South American nations from November 6-17, marking his sixth papal journey since he became earthly head of the Catholic Church and his first journey across Latin America after serving in Peru for over two decades as priest Robert Prevost.

Vatican News reports that Pope Leo departed from Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport at 07:05 a.m. (local time) and is expected to arrive in Uruguay’s Montevideo-Carrasco International Airport around 02:30 p.m. (EST).

Per the official news service, the Pope will begin his official agenda shortly afterwards with a welcome ceremony at the Uruguayan capital’s Independence Square, alongside representatives of the nation’s government, civil society, and diplomatic officials.

An encounter with Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi will follow before the pontiff celebrates Vespers with local bishops and clergymen at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Saints Philip and James.

Vatican News noted that the Holy Father, who is fluent in Spanish, is expected to deliver “nearly 40 addresses” in the language during his journey across the three South American nations.

Pope Leo’s long-anticipated visit of Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru occurs just weeks after the Pontiff underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from one of his lungs, a situation that initially appeared to have jeopardized the planned Apostolic Journey.

The Vatican informed this week that the Pope, who has been progressively resuming his papal duties in the days after the surgery, has been deemed healthy and ready to undertake his trip without the need for extra medical precautions. As Breitbart News reported last week, American carmaker General Motors finalized preparations for the “Popemobiles” that Pope Leo will use throughout his trip, with the Uruguayan, Argentine, and Peruvian governments finalizing their corresponding details for the Pontiff’s impending visit.

Speaking with Vatican News on Thursday, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said that the Pope’s journey across Latin America will unfold under a banner of “unity and reconciliation.” Parolin noted that Uruguay, the first of the three countries that Pope Leo will visit, notably stands as the most secular nation in Latin America, a predominantly Christian region.

“The secularization of our societies, including Uruguay’s, is unfortunately a fact of life,” Parolin told Vatican News. “This, however, does not change the Church’s mission.”

“Proclaiming the Gospel, in season or out of season, remains its task, today as it was yesterday,” he added. “What has changed, however, is the method, and this is precisely the meaning of the motto of the apostolic journey to Uruguay: ‘I bring you good news of great joy.'”

The Apostolic Nuncio to Uruguay, Monsignor Gianfranco Gallone, for his part, told Vatican News that while the effects of international wars and economic woes take some time to affect Uruguay, the country’s youth faces what he described as the “darkness of a critical era,” and a great problem with suicides among the young.

“The Pope’s presence should give, especially to young people and to those who feel abandoned, the assurance that they are not alone,” Gallone said. “The Pope is with them, he is close to them, and he brings them the hope of a better, more serene, and more peaceful future. And I believe that his presence will bring great peace to many hearts.”

Pope Leo’s visit to Peru has been widely described as a “homecoming” for the Pontiff, as the Pope, as Priest Robert Prevost, lived and served in Peru for over 20 years, holding a special bond with the people of Chiclayo. The Pope is expected to visit Chiclayo between November 13-14.