The alleged gunman suspected of killing at least six people and injuring over a dozen more in Kraków, Poland, on Saturday has been identified by authorities as a 24-year-old Polish man.

According to the local Gazeta Krakowska newspaper, the suspected attacker drove a Subaru car with a licence plate from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city two hours north of Kraków, before opening fire on pedestrians on Sławkowska Street and later Market Square in central Krakow on Saturday.

The man, who has been identified as a 24-year-old Polish man, was dressed in military-style garb during the attack and is said to have used an AR-15 rifle, shooting and killing six people and injuring at least 15 more. The suspected attacker was shot by the police and taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

“He fired shots at the police, and the police returned fire. We don’t know his identity. He was dressed in military clothing and was using a military-style weapon. There were a lot of weapons and ammunition in his car. A dozen or so people were injured; they were accidental victims,” ​​a Provincial Police spokesman said.

Police further said that they believe there was only one shooter, however, it remains to be seen if the suspect had any accomplices in planning or carrying out the attack. Police have also yet to establish a motive for the attack, or if the attacker was mentally disturbed.

Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz denied rumours that the suspect was a member of the armed forces, writing on X: “The man was not and is not a soldier of the Polish Army and has never had anything to do with the military.”

Polish news outlet Onet identified the alleged shooter as “Michał O.” from Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. According to the report, he had a permit for two firearms and his father is licensed to own a firearm and owns 11 weapons. The outlet reported that neither the son or father had a criminal record.

A spokesman for the Kraków Prosecutor’s office said that indications are that the shooter had opened fire at “random”.

Among those injured in the attack were two police officers, one of whom is said to be in a very serious condition requiring surgery.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said: “Police officers risked their lives in Krakow. Immediately. Thanks to their heroic actions, the attacker was quickly apprehended. One officer suffered a gunshot wound, the other is in very serious condition: three gunshot wounds. Surgery is underway.”

Commenting on the attack, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said: “I am deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events in central Kraków. My thoughts are with the victims, those injured and their families.

“I remain in contact with the relevant services and expect a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. The head of the National Security Bureau is on his way to Kraków. The safety of Poles is an absolute priority!”

Prime Minsiter Donald Tusk added: “My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Kraków. The highest praise for the heroic police officers who risked their lives. And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all stripes: do not exploit this tragedy. We will establish all the circumstances of this crime.”