Emmanuel Macron is the least popular president in modern French history, according to a poll this week, after his approval rating has cratered over the recent weeks of riots consuming the nation.

A survey by the Elabe Institute found that just 13 per cent of the French public approve of President Macron’s performance, down 11 percentage points since August, Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

Conversely, the poll found that a “historic” 82 per cent of respondents said that they did not trust the president, including 60 per cent who said that they “do not trust him at all”. This means that Macron, as he approaches the end of his second and final term in office, has fallen below his scandal-ridden Socialist predecessor François Hollande.

“This is the lowest confidence rating ever measured by the Elabe barometer: the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) is below François Hollande’s previous record of 14 per cent in November 2016, and Emmanuel Macron’s previous lowest of 14 per cent in October 2025,” Elabe noted.

The dramatic collapse over the past two months has coincided with the rise of the so-called student protest movement, which in reality has seen weeks of riots waged by radical far-left groups and disaffected youths from largely Islamic minority communities.

Despite his raison d’etre of supposedly being a steady hand to steer the ship of state, Macron has been accused of being largely impotent during the riots as they saw widespread violence and rioting, resulting in billions in damages and hundreds of police officers, gendarmes, and even firefighters injured.

Rather than taking personal accountability for his government’s failures, Macron has attempted to cast blame on a wide array of people and external forces, including U.S. President Donald Trump for having spiked energy costs in Europe as a result of the Iran war.

So far, the president has refused to address the role that the mass migration policies of his government have played in fomenting divisions within French society and thereby providing the backbone of the looting campaigns.

Conversely, the Elabe survey has found that French National Rally presidential candidate Marine Le Pen stands as the most popular politician in the country, with the support of 35 per cent of respondents. She is followed by her deputy and effective running mate in next year’s elections, Jordan Bardella, who enjoys a positive view from 33 per cent.

As opposed to her longtime political foe, Le Pen has seemingly galvanised support during the multicultural riots, with the National Rally leader vowing to “restore the rule of law” in the country.

During her campaign launch in Orléans, Le Pen said: “We are going to restore the rule of law. Who can say that there is a rule of law when offenders are not punished, when mafias impose their law in the neighbourhoods, when hordes come to loot and burn our buildings in front of unarmed law enforcement officers?”

“Whoever violates the law, and particularly whoever harms firefighters, teachers, or police officers, will have three certainties: the certainty of prosecution, the certainty of the sentence, the certainty of its execution. For foreign offenders: automatic expulsion,” she pledged.

This muscular approach has seemingly won Le Pen the support of previous Macron voters, with a separate survey this week from Fop finding that between 16 and 19 per cent of 2022 Macron voters would back the National Rally leader during the first round of voting next April. While many previous Macron voters sided with the president over Le Pen, it appears that she has now positioned herself as the best option to return stability to the country, and as a firewall against the increasingly radical far-left.

Counterintuitively, Le Pen has also seen a surge in support among young voters, with a survey this week finding that nearly one in three 18-24 year old backs the National Rally leader, suggesting a potential broader realignment to the right in French politics.