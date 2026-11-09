Spanish PM Sánchez Boasts Socialists Will Win Snap Elections ‘Like in U.S. Midterms’

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez claimed the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) wants to do “the same thing as in the U.S.” midterms and secure “broad and progressive” majorities in Congress during the upcoming November 29 snap elections.

Pedro Sánchez, a notoriously unpopular socialist Prime Minister, has been in power since 2018. Numerous polls released over the past days indicate that the center-right People’s Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party are projected to attain a comfortable majority that will allow them to establish a coalition right-wing government during the November 29 snap electoral event.

Per the polls, the projected results would prevent a scenario similar to 2023 when Sánchez and the PSOE were able to remain in power by forming a majority coalition government alongside smaller leftist parties despite the PP having obtained the most amount of seats.

Although several polls disfavor the PSOE in the upcoming elections — particularly more since the late October deadly train accident in Urda, Toledo — Sánchez appears to aim for a “comeback” for the Spanish socialists using both the recent victory of the Democratic Party in the midterms and the reelection of Brazil’s socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a rallying point, with the hopes of allowing the PSOE to stay in power.

Sánchez, speaking at a PSOE rally in Bilbao, Vizcaya, on Sunday, called upon the party’s followers to vote “en masse” in favor of a progressive government that, according to him, will “make much greater strides over the next four years. He reportedly affirmed that the PSOE’s goal is to obtain a victory similar to that of the Democrats in the United States during last week’s midterm elections and clinch broad majorities in both chambers of the Spanish Congress.

“We’re going after the House and the Senate because there’s a lot of work to be done,” he reportedly said.

The Spanish Prime Minister, who has notoriously adopted a critical stance against the U.S. and Israel over the conflict in Iran, reportedly reiterated to his followers in Bilbao that he has “said no to the war in Iran,” and that a “genocide” it taking place in Gaza. Sánchez also referred to his administration’s repeated refusal to commit to NATO’s five percent GDP defense spending commitment, and further justified it on grounds that the resources will allegedly instead “keep paying for the education of our children.”

“Will these people [Spanish right-wing parties] dare to say no to 5 percent of GDP if they’re in power? They’ll swallow anything, the 5 percent, the war in Iran, the genocide in Gaza, anything at all,” Sánchez said, per Europapress.

“That’s why, on November 29, we have to vote strongly to elect a courageous government that will defend Spain’s interests. Let’s tell the one who thinks he’s the world’s ‘sheriff’ that what happens in Spain isn’t decided in Washington, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, or Moscow,” he continued.

“That Spain is a sovereign country and won’t be the backyard of any far-right international movement.”

The Spanish Prime Minister also expressed his intention to clinch a victory similar to the ones experienced by leftists in the U.S. and Brazil during a weekend interview with La Vanguardia.

Sánchez claimed to the newspaper that his government has allegedly become a “beacon amidst so much darkness in the international and European scenario” over the past eight years — a “darkness” that, according to him, first appeared in the “United States, Europe, and therefore, in Spain.”

We’re going to win this match [election], but it’s not a done deal yet, Sánchez told La Vanguardia. “And to win it, we need the public to mobilize.”

“It’s the same thing that happened in Brazil and the United States. When citizens mobilize and participate in the democratic process through their votes, that’s when the forces committed to progress and the advancement of social rights, rather than regression, emerge victorious,” he added. “That happened in 2023, it has happened in Brazil, it has happened in the United States, and it will happen in Spain as well. Therefore, the key is mobilization.”

The Spanish Prime Minister is among the international leftist heads of state that publicly celebrated the results of the U.S. midterms and what he described as a vote “against policies that only make people poorer. Against hate. Against sexism. Against climate denial and against elite privilege.”

“It happened in Brazil. It just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain,” Sánchez wrote on social media last week.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, Pedro Sánchez recently recruited Brazilian leftist lawmaker André Janones to help revamp the PSOE’s campaign in the final weeks ahead of the election. Janones has been largely described by Brazilian and international outlets as the “general” behind Lula’s 2026 reelection campaign. Per ABC, Janones arrived in Madrid on Sunday.