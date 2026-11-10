Leftist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon invoked French Revolution Reign of Terror architect Maximilien Robespierre at his campaign launch address over the weekend, vowing to usher in a “Sixth Republic” to serve the interests of the multicultural “New France”.

At a conference for his La France Insoumise (France in Rebellion/LFI) party in the Parisian suburb of Le Bourget, 75-year-old socialist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon laid out his vision for radical changes to nearly every aspect of government, citing the French Revolution as the north star of his leftist political project.

As such, the LFI leader argued that a new constitution is needed and vowed that, if elected president next year, he would establish a “Sixth Republic” in which he would introduce a system of “permanent popular sovereignty”.

Under such a system, the power of the presidency — which was designed by WW2 leader Charles De Gaulle to be a muscular executive — would see its power greatly reduced, with much of the decision-making instead being left in the hands of the public in the form of referendums, giving voters “direct legislative power”. This would include 16-year-olds, whom he said should be granted the franchise.

In his envisaged future state, the public would also be able to recall any elected official during their term, including the President of the Republic, Mélenchon said.

“That’s no small thing. It is the fulfilled dream of the revolutionary sections of Paris in 1789. It is the fulfilled wish of the Paris Commune. It is the wish of all those—anarchists, socialists, communists, and all left-wing traditions—that power not be solely that of a representative democracy,” he said.

The Rebellious presidential candidate went on to claim that the 18th-century revolution was a precedent for his vision of a multicultural “New France” and as a justification for using the state to combat racism, while specifically citing Maximilien Robespierre, who infamously ushered in the Reign of Terror to eliminate supposed opponents of the Revolution, executing tens of thousands with the guillotine under the guise of the so-called Committee of Public Safety.

In addition to his planned constitutional overhaul, Mélenchon also used the Revolution to justify what is perhaps the even more significant political project of so-called “New France”, in which the results of past mass migration are formalised, and systems are set in place for continued demographic transformation of the country. Unlike other major Western leftists, Mélenchon does not deny that a “Great Replacement” of the French population is underway, but rather declares that such “creolization” is a positive development.

The LFI presidential candidate, who himself is only French by citizenship rather than by ethnicity, having been born in Morocco to parents of Sicilian and Spanish extraction, said that if elected, he would look to ensure birthright citizenship is the law of the land.

“For such is the French nation, that it is defined neither by religion, nor by skin colour, nor by anything other than the political will it forms around Robespierre’s maxim: liberty, equality, fraternity. And for the rest, everyone has their own way, their own way. The French nation was built around its State. It was built around a principle: everyone adopts it by receiving it according to the law of the soil: you are born here, you are French,” Mélenchon declared.

“And who can forget that citizenship was granted to all by the French Revolution and Maximilien Robespierre? It was then that secularism, the separation of Church and State, was first established. Glory to our founding Revolution, which allows us all to be French,” he added.

“The New France, this new world, is the France of generations from all backgrounds. The France of women in positions of responsibility everywhere—which wasn’t the case when the Constitution was established. The France of a massively urbanized population, more educated than ever. It is the France of the creolization of all music and all cultures. This New France advances with pride—and I ask it never to lower its gaze—onto the stage of our national history. It is its turn. Generations will always succeed one another. And no one will ever have the opportunity to sort through them. This new generation takes over from the republican generations that preceded it,” the leftist leader pronounced.

Much like Robespierre before him, Mélenchon also took pains to identify the enemies of his revolution, vowing to purge supposed “racists” from public life.

“Once in power, we will pursue racism with a fine-tooth comb, by all legal means, by all the punishments already provided, and by those that we will add. Structures under influence will be methodically decontaminated, from floor to ceiling,” he vowed, pledging to bring about a “cultural liberation of our country from fascist culture and its racist premises.”

Mélenchon specifically cited French conglomerate firm Bolloré, which owns multiple conservative media outlets, including CNews, which is often claimed to serve a similar function in France to Fox News in the United States. In recent weeks, LFI lawmakers have vowed to ban CNews and other similar media outlets over their alleged spreading of racism.

On top of his grand projects, Mélenchon also laid out a myriad of leftist policies that he would look to institute if given power, including outright socialist economic measures such as freezing prices of certain goods, while drastically increasing the minimum wage. The party has also advocated for a “climate wealth tax”, which would potentially serve as one of the largest tax grabs in French history, according to Le Figaro.

The LFI would also outright abolish all private health insurance options in favour of a completely government-run system. He also called for the transition away from France’s wildly successful nuclear power programme, to follow the lead of Germany in moving to so-called “renewable” sources of energy such as wind and solar.

On foreign policy, Mélenchon said that as president, he would look to withdraw France from NATO so as to avoid participation in future “American wars”. Meanwhile, he said that he would deploy French ships to “escort the flotillas” of Palestinians to confront the annexation of the West Bank and elsewhere.

The far-left candidate has seen his support surge since the summer, and his power has been put on full display in recent weeks amid national Islamo-leftist riots, which government and security service officials have attributed, at least in part, to his radical cohort. However, while polls currently predict that the LFI candidate would reach the second round of voting in next year’s presidential elections, he would be handily defeated by National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.

Commenting on Mélenchon’s platform, Le Pen said that it “is not a plan to put the country back on its feet. It is a plan to dismantle France. It takes to its logical conclusion the process of deconstruction Emmanuel Macron has pursued since coming to power.”

Le Pen, who, rather than Robespierre, invoked Joan of Arc during her own campaign launch, added that Mélenchon’s vision “should alarm the French”.

“A France that gives up on controlling its borders, enforcing its authority, protecting its citizens, defending its property owners, safeguarding its energy sovereignty and taking charge of its destiny,” she said.

“It is a plan that disarms, that gives up, that falls behind and that divides. It is a plan that runs counter to the French people’s deepest aspirations. It threatens our national cohesion, our security, our prosperity and even the foundations of our sovereignty. It does not prepare France for the future: it engineers its weakening and its disappearance. We must fight it with the utmost determination.”