Brazil’s socialist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will travel to Spain next week to give his support to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s campaign ahead of the upcoming November 29 snap elections, Spanish and Brazilian outlets reported.

The support of the recently-reelected 81 year-old socialist President would come as several local polls project that the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) is poised to loose in the upcoming snap elections — which Sánchez called for in October.

The unpopular Prime Minister, however, has claimed he and the PSOE are aiming for a successful “comeback” of the Spanish socialists, citing both Lula’s reelection and the results of the United States’ November 3 midterm elections as a rallying point for the nation’s left.

Unnamed Spanish government sources confirmed to the news agency EFE on Thursday that Lula is expected to land in Madrid on Monday, November 16, and will hold a bilateral encounter with Prime Minister Sánchez at the La Moncloa Palace on that day.

EFE, and several other Spanish and Brazilian outlets, detailed that Lula is also expected to give his support to Sánchez for the upcoming snap elections. Per the newspaper El Mundo, the electoral event could happen as early as Monday morning. CNN Brasil, citing Brazilian government sources, reports that it was Lula who decided to include a stop in Madrid on his ongoing broader international trip. El País stated that the Spanish government had spent some two weeks’ worth of efforts in securing a Lula visit.

The Spanish and Brazilian outlets pointed out that Brazilian leftist lawmaker André Janones has been accompanying Lula in his ongoing international tour as part of the President’s official delegation. Janones has been widely described as the social media “general” behind Lula’s successful 2026 reelection campaign. Janones’ social media strategies have been attributed to have played a significant role in securing Lula’s victory.

On October 25 the socialist President became reelected for a fourth term after defeating Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who had defeated Lula in the first round of the election. The conservative Senator escaped Brazil and arrived in Florida just days after the runoff election.

El País noted that the La Moncloa palace and the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) have allegedly claimed that Janones is “not advising” the Sánchez campaign, refuting reports released this week indicating that the PSOE had “recruited” Janones and sought the lawmaker’s advisory to overhaul the Spanish socialists’ campaign.

Spain is weeks away from the November 29 snap elections, whose brief, two-week campaign period officially began on Thursday. Several polls released over the past weeks — including ones released on Friday morning — project that the center-right People’s Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party will be able to secure a comfortable majority of seats to form a new coalition government,

Sánchez, however, affirms that the PSOE will win the snap elections by rallying around the recent electoral results in Brazil and the United States to secure “broad and progressive” majorities at the Spanish Congress. Sánchez has been in power for eight years after he first took office in June 2018.

The Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez was among the international leftist politicians and celebrities that publicly endorsed President Lula ahead of Brazil’s October 25 runoff.

Lula will reportedly arrive in Spain on November 16 after visiting the Philippines over the weekend. Per Brazil’s Globonews, Lula will participate at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday. Earlier this week, the Brazilian President travelled to Turkey to participate in the ongoing U.N. COP31 climate alarmism summit.